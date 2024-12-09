Coalition partners meet today to bridge rift

ISLAMABAD: In order to sort out differences between the ruling partners, PML-N and PPP teams will meet today to start negotiations on contentious issues that have led to a rift between the two sides.

“Although the two sides have already made virtual contact on the matter, they are meeting in person for the first time today (Monday),” said a source close to PPP Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday. The venue of the meeting has not been disclosed by the two sides.

Besides complaints about not being a part of the decision-making process, the PPP has some reservations about the treatment meted out to the party by the Punjab government, with insiders claiming the PML-N government was not allowing it to freely hold party events in the province.

“First of all, the provincial government of Punjab does not give permission to the PPP to hold its political events and if it does so, it later raises objection to these events,” the source said while elaborating on the differences.

The meeting between the two political parties comes days after PML-N stalwart and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting with the PPP chief on the order of the prime minister aimed at addressing the PPP’s concerns.

In the meeting, it was decided that both sides would regularly meet to resolve their differences.

Ahead of today’s meeting, the PPP chairperson held a virtual meeting with members of his team and gave them instructions on how they should plead their case in the meeting. It said Mr Bhutto-Zardari also discussed some national issues with the team. During the meeting, the PPP chief recalled his concerns and reservations regarding the federal government’s behaviour with the PPP.

A few days ago, PPP leader in Punjab Syed Hasan Murtaza asked the PML-N to consult his party on all major decisions in the province.

“PPP is only sharing the burden with the PML-N in Punjab. If decisions are made unilaterally, the burden will also have to be borne alone. We demand that the PPP should be taken into confidence in Punjab’s governance matters,” Mr Murtaza said in a presser after the party’s executive meeting in Lahore on Thursday.

Days after the PPP chief played a key role in the passage of the much-hyped 26th constitutional amendment last month that changed the process of the appointment of the chief justice, he expressed annoyance with the government for lack of coordination.

He lamented that the government had backed out on its promises by not ensuring equal representation of the ruling PML-N and the PPP in the judicial commission. The PML-N formed its government with the support of the PPP, which has the third-largest number of votes in the National Assembly.

Although the PPP is not part of the government, it has obtained many constitutional offices, including the president of Pakistan, the Senate chairman, and Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governors.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2024