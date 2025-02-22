Sindh govt, OPP introduce two scholarships at Oxford University

LONDON: The Sindh gov­e­r­nment, in partnership with the Oxford Pak­istan Programme (OPP), has introduced two graduate scholarships named after Benazir Bhutto and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The scholarships aim to support talented students from Sindh in pursuing higher education at the University of Oxford.

The announcement was made by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during their official visit to Oxford University.

During the visit, Mr Bil­awal attended a luncheon hosted by Lady Mar­garet Hall (LMH) Principal, Pro­fessor Stephen Blyth, whe­re he was briefed on OPP’s initiatives to create educational opportunities for Pak­istani students from underprivileged backgrounds.

The event was also atte­nded by Sanam Bhutto, sister of Benazir Bhutto, and author Victoria Schofield.

Each year, six outstanding students from Sindh will receive financial support to pursue graduate degrees at LMH.

Three scholarships will be awa­rded to women under the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Scholarship and three under the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Scholarship.

Last year, OPP awarded scholarships to three students, two from Sindh and one from Balochistan.

Bilawal praised the initiative, stating, “OPP is creating opportunities for Pakistanis, especially talented students from underprivileged backgrounds.

“I thank the govt of Sindh and Balochistan for collaborating with OPP to support students from their provinces.”

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah added that the scholarships would equip students with knowledge and skills to contribute to their communities.

Balochistan was the first province to partner with OPP, and Secretary of Fin­ance Imran Zarkoon Khan expressed pride in this milestone, hoping it would inspire students from the province to excel at Oxford and drive development in Balochistan.

Since its inception, OPP has provided over £600,000 in financial assistance, supporting 48 Pakistani graduate scholars at Oxford.

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2025