E-Paper | February 20, 2025

Imran meets spouse Bushra after IHC intervention

Malik Asad Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 11:23am

ISLAMABAD: The Adiala Jail administration on Wednesday arranged a meeting between incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi after the acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Justice Sarfaraz Dogar, summoned the jail superintendent in a contempt petition.

Faisal Chaudhry, a lawyer representing PTI founder Imran Khan, said the jail administration arranged the meeting between Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi — both incarcerated in Adiala jail — in compliance with the order issued by the IHC. The IHC earlier directed the jail authorities to arrange a meeting of Mr Khan with his spouse.

On Jan 25, Superintendent Jail Ghafoor Anjum had given an undertaking before the court to facilitate a meeting of the detained couple. When the Islamabad High Court resumed the hearing on Wednesday, Mr Chaudhry argued that the superintendent did not honour the commitment made with the court.

Court summons Adiala superintendent on Feb 27

During the hearing on the contempt petition, Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfaraz Dogar expressed displeasure over the non-implementation of the court’s directive. Mr Chaudhry argued that the jail authorities had not complied with the court’s ruling regarding the visitation rights of Bushra Bibi.

He stated that the superintendent had provided a statement in court affirming that arrangements would be made for Bushra Bibi to meet her husband. However, according to the petitioner, this assurance had not been honoured, prompting the legal team to file a contempt petition against the jail official.

In response, the court directed the state counsel to explain why its order was not enforced and instructed the law officer to ensure immediate compliance with its directive. Furthermore, the court summoned the superintendent of the jail in his personal capacity to clarify the matter. The hearing has been adjourned until February 27.

After almost a year-long imprisonment, Ms Bibi had been freed from jail on bail, but in January this year, she was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Last week, the PTI lawyer said the former ruling party would approach the IHC on Monday against curbs on its parliamentary leaders to meet party founder Imran Khan in jail. Faisal Chaudhry, who has access to Imran Khan, had said that the leaders of the parliamentary party had not been allowed to meet the former premier for almost five months. He said Imran usually shared the names of six leaders for a meeting, but for the last five months, the jail administration had not allowed them to meet him.

Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Revival? For whom?

Revival? For whom?

S. Akbar Zaidi
Numerous sets of numbers, not quoted by govt sources, suggest that things are not as dazzling as claimed by those who run the country.

Editorial

Premature alarm
Updated 20 Feb, 2025

Premature alarm

Improvement in headline inflation gives policymakers chance to fix investment policies, implement structural reforms.
Forsaken province
20 Feb, 2025

Forsaken province

AND the endless cycle of violence continues. The brutal killing on Tuesday night of seven Punjab-bound passengers in...
In poor health
20 Feb, 2025

In poor health

THE absence of decent and affordable healthcare in the country continues to ruin lives. An example of this is ...
Out of control
Updated 19 Feb, 2025

Out of control

AS bodies continue to fall in Kurram despite a state-sanctioned ceasefire, one wonders how long local militants’...
Hollow words
19 Feb, 2025

Hollow words

IT is not uncommon for politicians to resort to the use of hyperbole in order to boost their public standing. ...
Migration matters
19 Feb, 2025

Migration matters

THE grass, it seems, did appear greener on the other side to millions of people as evidenced by the latest UN ...