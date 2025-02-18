Pakistan ‘fully prepared’ for Champions Trophy, Naqvi says on tournament’s eve

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday said that Pakistan was “fully prepared” for the (International Cricket Council) ICC Champions Trophy on the tournament’s eve.

Hosts Pakistan go into the Feb 19-March 9 tournament as defending champions after the ICC had decided to do away with the tournament before finding a space for it back in the calendar.

The Champions Trophy is a short form of the classic 50-over Cricket World Cup, featuring the top eight teams in the world. Its format is cutthroat, with the teams divided into groups of four each. The single-league format means losing even one match can get a team into trouble, making each fixture crucial.

A statement issued by the PCB today quoted Naqvi as saying: “Pakistan is fully prepared for the Champions Trophy.”

He said that international standard facilities would be provided to all teams, adding that every possible facility would be made available for the fans.

“The organisation of the ICC tournament in Pakistan, after 29 years, is a matter of pride,” Naqvi was quoted as saying, adding that the board would elevate the country’s honour by ensuring a grand and successful tournament.

The press release said that the first match between New Zealand and Pakistan tomorrow would have President Asif Ali Zardari as the chief guest.

“Pakistan Air Force will present a spectacular aerial display,” it said.

Stadium reconstruction

The reconstruction of three stadiums — in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi — which started on Oct 10 last year, looked in peril at one time as the board tried to finish the preparations for the Champions Trophy.

The Gaddafi Stadium, also the headquarters of the PCB, is set to host the Champions Trophy as the ICC had cleared all three venues (National Stadium, Karachi, Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium) for hosting the matches but the PCB allocated a huge amount of Rs12.80 billion to revamp the three stadiums.

While Gaddafi Stadium and the National Bank Stadium reconstruction was completed, the Rawalpindi Stadium reconstruction will be completed after the Champions Trophy concludes.