Indian scholar to replace Donald Lu as South Asia envoy

Anwar Iqbal Published February 15, 2025 Updated February 15, 2025 08:08am
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has nominated S. Paul Kapur, a scholar of Indian origin known for his critical views on Pakistan, as the next Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia.

Kapur’s nomination was leaked to the media at a pivotal moment, coinciding with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington.

In this context, Kapur’s appointment signals a broader shift in Washington’s South Asia policy — one that places greater emphasis on New Delhi while adopting a more sceptical stance towards Islamabad.

His nomination signals a potential hardening of US policy towards Pakistan, with reduced engagement on security and economic matters.

As Michael Kugelman, an American scholar of South Asian affairs, put it: “Like others already in the administration, Kapur is a strong backer of the US-India partnership and a harsh critic of Pakistan.”

A professor at the US Naval Postgraduate School and a fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution, Kapur has long argued that Pakistan’s security policies rely on “Islamist militancy as a tool of statecraft”.

His book, Jihad as Grand Strategy, contends that while this approach once provided Islamabad with strategic leverage, it has since backfired, weakening the Pakistani state, straining its economy, and provoking a more aggressive Indian military posture.

His influence at the State Department may mean a tougher stance on issues such as financial aid and diplomatic backing on Kashmir. If his perspective shapes official US policy, Islamabad could find itself under greater pressure to rethink its strategies — or risk deeper diplomatic and economic isolation.

If confirmed by the Senate, Kapur will replace Donald Lu, who is leaving the position following the change in administration. For now, Eric Meyer continues to serve as the senior official overseeing the region.

