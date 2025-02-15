Five UK nationals held in Sialkot for killing four relatives

GUJRAT/GUJAR KHAN: Immigration authorities of the Federal Investigation Agency on Friday arrested five British nationals of Pakistani origin at Sialkot airport while making an attempt to flee the country within hours after murdering their four close relatives in Jhelum.

Outcome of a family feud, the killing of Ibrar Hussain, Mutershid, Adeela Kanwal and Sakeena Arshad took place in Bharat village of Mangla Cantt Police precincts in Jhelum district late on Thursday night.

Official sources said police reacted promptly and uploaded particulars of the suspects on the Immigration ‘stop list’ within hours of the murder.

Officials said the accused were scheduled to board the flight EK619 at 2:30am on Friday when their particulars hit the IBMS system of the immigration.

Accused were about to board a flight from Sialkot

They were stopped and handed over to the Mangla police.

Holding UK passports, the accused were identified as Mujtaba s/o Karamat age 22/25 years, Murtaza s/o Karamat (20/22), Muhammad Haroon

s/o Basaharat (19/20), Muhammad Zaheer and Chaudhry Faisal.

Complainant Dilawar Hussain told police that his family members had gathered at his house in the village to observe Shab-i-Barat. At 7:55pm on Thursday, Faisal s/o Ghulam Shabbir, Jameel Hussain, Zaheer Hussain, Murtaza Hussain, Mujtaba Hussain, Haroon Basharat, Yasir Saleem and three unidentified men armed with pistols and guns entered their house and resorted to targeted firing at the family members.

Dilawar said Faisal shot at his mother Sakeena Arshad, Zaheer shot at his brother-in- law Ibrar Hussan, while Haroon shot at his sister Adeela w/o Ibrar Hussain.

The complainant further alleged that his brother Mutershid was also hit by accused Jameel Hussain.

According to the complainant, his mother Sakeena Arshad, Ibrar Hussain, sister Adeela and Mutershid died on the spot while he saved his life by taking shelter.

The complainant said the suspects had a grudge of some altercation occurred a few days ago as well as some previous differences were the motive behind the murder incident.

DPO Tariq Aziz Sindhu and Mangla police reached the spot and started investigations.

According to police, an FIR under sections 302, 452, 148 and 149 of PPC has been registered against the accused.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2025