PTI ropes in ex-PM Abbasi to steer opposition alliance

ISLAMABAD: After talks between the government and the opposition collapsed last week, the PTI made another push to establish a joint front against the federal government and roped in former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to become part of its anti-government movement.

The meeting with the former PML-N lawmaker from Murree came after PTI founder Imran Khan wrote a letter to Army Chief Gen Asim Munir proposing ‘remedial measures’ to bridge the purported trust deficit between the public and the military.

The PTI has also made efforts to convince Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam and former PPP senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar to become part of its anti-government alliance.

It may be noted that in April last year the PTI already formed a multi-party opposition alliance named Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan, comprising Sunni Ittehad Council, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Balochistan Nat­ion­­al Party-Mengal, Jamaat-i-Islami, and Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen.

The PTI officials said the grand alliance would be steered by Mr Abbasi. This was decided after major opposition parties gathered at the residence of former speaker Asad Qaiser in Banigala.

The meeting was attended by PkMAP head Mr Achakzai, JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, SIC chief Hamid Raza, MWM leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, NA opposition leader Omar Ayub, and others.

Sources said Mr Abbasi had been asked to head the steering committee to bring all parties on one platform against the government and the former premier was picked for the task because he was not a controversial individual. The committee is yet to be formed.

“Leaders of all political parties demanded resignation from the government and urged the government to hold free and transparent elections under a free and fair election commission. They were of the view that issues of terrorism, instability and political turmoil can only be addressed through free and fair elections,” said Faisal Chaudhry, lawyer representing Imran Khan.

Mr Chaudhry, who also attended the meeting, said that the meeting was held after getting the approval of Imran Khan. “KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been advised not to give any statement against Maulana Fazl,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that Maulana Fazlur Rehman can play a major role in case of starting agitation against the government and this is the time the PTI has tried to join hands with the veteran politician from Dera Ismail Khan.

“It is a fact that the PML-N and the PPP have lost political space and gave it to the establishment by depriving the PTI of its mandate. The incumbent government is so helpless that it could not even arrange a meeting between the negotiating committee of the PTI with party’s founding chairman incarcerated in Adiala jail,” he said.

He said that, during the meeting, it was decided to respectively support the media and legal fraternity over the issues of amendment to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and the appointment of judges in the Islamabad High Court.

“Participants also showed concerns over the spike in terrorism in KP and Balochistan and formed a committee to devise a strategy in this regard,” Faisal Chaudhry said.

Meanwhile, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui criticised the PTI for walking off negotiations and writing a letter to the army chief. It is unclear what these people want to achieve by writing such letters, he said. Senator Siddiqui emphasised that Imran Khan should realize that his party had serious negotiations as the only way forward.

“Writing meaningless letters has not benefited them in the past, nor will it do again,” he said, adding that Mr Khan had sent a similar letter to the army chief when Arif Alvi was the president.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2025