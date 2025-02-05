UNHCR, IOM concerned about plan to move Afghan refugees out of capital

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Wednesday expressed concern over the government’s “devised plan” to move registered Afghan refugees out of Islamabad and Rawal­pindi, seeking clarity from the government over the “modality and timeframe” of relocation.

The government has devised a plan to move registered Afghan refugees out of Islamabad and Rawal­pindi and gradually repatriate them back to their country, sources with knowledge of the plan told Dawn.

Authorities have also been directed to implement the plan without making any public announcement in this regard.

Under phase I of the relocation plan, Afg­han nationals having the Afghan Cit­izens Card (ACC) will be “immediately” moved out of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. They will then be sent back to Afghan­is­tan alongside illegal and undocumented refugees.

According to a joint statement issued in Islamabad today, both organisations recognised that the state chose to limit freedom of movement for foreigners, including refugees, however, they urged the government to “implement any relocation measures with due consideration for human rights standards, including due process, and the legal status of Proof of Registration (POR) and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, who have resided in Pakistan for an extended period”.

UNHCR and IOM said that the uncertain timeframe to plan for a dignified move is compounding a stressful situation, not to mention the immediate impact of such a move on livelihoods and the education of children, per the statement.

Pakistan has a proud tradition of hosting refugees, saving millions of lives. This generosity is greatly appreciated,“ the statement quoted UNHCR Representative Philippa Candler as saying.

“Forced return to Afghanistan could place some people at increased risk. We urge Pakistan to continue to provide safety to Afghans at risk, irrespective of their documentation status.”

It said that the organisations understood the challenges the government was facing, in particular those related to security. However, it added that refugees — like all others — are obligated to abide by the laws.

“The overwhelming majority of Afghan nationals in Pakistan are law-abiding individuals, whose situation needs to be seen through a humanitarian lens,” it said.

IOM Chief of Mission Mio Sato said they were committed to working with the government and UNHCR to develop a mechanism to “register, manage and screen Afghan nationals”.

“This will open the door to tailored solutions including international protection to those in need and pathways for Afghan nationals, with long-standing socioeconomic and family ties in the country,” she said.

It said that since the start of the year, an uptick in arrests of Afghan nationals in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Rawalpindi caused “significant distress”. It added that reports said Afghan nationals of various documentation statuses were being rounded up.

“More than 800 Afghan nationals, among them women and children, have been deported so far this year from Islamabad and Rawalpindi alone,” it said.

“This latest relocation directive has increased fears of imminent deportation among Afghans in the capital region,” it added.

The statement said that a UNHCR-issued non-return advisory has been in place since 2021, calling for a suspension of forced returns of Afghan nationals from any country regardless of their status.

’UNHCR and IOM are especially concerned for Afghan nationals who may face a risk of harm upon return, such as ethnic and religious minorities, women and girls, journalists, human rights activists, and members of artistic professions like musicians and others,“ it said.

In November last year, Interior Moh­sin Naqvi announced that Afghan nationals would not be allowed to stay in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) without proper authorisation after Dec 31.

Separately, the federal government assured the Supreme Court that the validity of the PoR cards issued to the registered refugees had been extended until June 30.

More than over 0.4 million undocumented Afghan nationals have returned to their country since the caretaker government ordered undocumented migrants to leave or face arrest.

Human rights monitors have warned that some sent to Afghanistan faced persecution by the Taliban, who came into power in 2021 and have imposed an austere form of Islam, barring girls from higher education and excluding women and girls from areas of public life.