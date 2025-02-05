All provinces agree to impose agriculture tax: PM

• Set to introduce levy from July to meet IMF condition

• Govt to launch Ramazan Relief Package without utility stores

• PM praises security forces, hails decline in inflation

• Forms committee to fully operationalise Gwadar Port

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif revealed on Tuesday that all four provinces have agreed to impose an agriculture tax, fulfilling a key condition set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing a federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister lauded the provincial governments for their cooperation on the issue, acknowledging the role of all chief ministers, President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif in facilitating the agreement.

According to sources, the rate of agricultural tax will vary across provinces, with Punjab and Sindh expected to generate the largest share of revenue. The tax is set to come into effect from the next fiscal year, starting July 1, 2025.

Ramazan Relief Package

Meanwhile, the federal government will introduce the Ramazan Relief Pack­age this year without involving utility stores to curb corruption and prevent the distribution of substandard commodities, PM Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday.

During a televised address at the fede­ral cabinet meeting, the prime minister said that complaints from the previous year’s package had prompted this decision.

“I instructed months ago that this cannot go on with the utility stores,” the premier said, adding that the Ministry of National Food Security had been directed to develop an alternative solution.

PM honours polio team’s sacrifice

About the launch of the polio vaccination drive, PM Shehbaz mentioned the martyrdom of a policeman, Abdul Kha­liq, who was deployed on the security of the polio team in Jamrud. The premier paid tribute to Mr Khaliq’s sacrifice to make Pakistan a polio-free nation.

He also lauded the services of PM’s Coordinator on Health Dr Mukhtar, Polio Coordinator,Dr Ayesha Raza Farooq, secretary of health and polio vaccinators for their tireless efforts to rid the country of this disease.

The prime minister also highlighted his visit to Quetta, where he met security personnel injured in an anti-terror operation in Kalat. The operation resulted in the martyrdom of 18 security personnel and the elimination of 23 terrorists.

“I met the injured [at the hospital]. They were in high morale and were even ready to sacrifice their lives for the country,” he said. “These are the martyrs and Ghazis who are resolved to rid the country of terrorism and striving day and night for the cause.”

PM Shehbaz said the soldiers of the army, police, FC and Rangers sacrificing their lives were actually bearing the brunt of the disastrous policies of a government in the past when thousands of terrorists were set free.

The cabinet offered Fateha for the martyred security personnel and the fallen policeman.

Inflation decline

The prime minister expressed pleasure over the inflation coming down to a nine-year low of 2.4 per cent in January from 28.73pc in the same month a year ago.

He congratulated the entire nation, the cabinet members, particularly the finance minister, his team and the FBR, for their efforts during the last 11 months to bring the inflation down to the lowest level.

“Now, we are fully striving to head towards economic growth… This is the main challenge. All of our energies will be focused on economic growth. Just like other targets, we will achieve this too,” he resolved.

He told the cabinet members that on Monday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a delegation to Pakistan and both sides signed an agreement under which Saudi Arabia would provide oil worth $1.2 billion on deferred payment.

Besides, the Saudi Development Fund will provide a loan for a $40 million water supply scheme project in Mansehra.

He said that the entire nation would observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

Cabinet decisions

The federal cabinet formed a committee, led by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, to accelerate the operationalisation of Gwadar Port.

PM Shehbaz directed the committee to organise an international conference to promote Gwadar’s economic potential globally. He also sought detailed reports on imports and exports through the port.

The meeting was informed that dredging of Gwadar Port had been halted between 2018 and 2022 due to “criminal negligence” but was resumed in 2022-23, restoring the port’s original depth.

The meeting was also informed that several public welfare projects had been completed in Gwadar, including the Pak-China Friendship Hospital, Gwadar Institute of Technical Education, Pak-China Primary School, Gwadar Livelihood Project, Gwadar Fisheries Processing and Export Zone, and Gwadar Solar Park.

The government is also laying the Main Line-4 railway network to connect Gwadar with other parts of the country. Meanwhile, the Gwadar-Quetta Highway is operational, improving connectivity for Turbat, Hoshab and Panjgur.

