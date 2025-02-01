PCB sought ICC support amid cost overruns in stadium renovations: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE: Despite completing the extensive reconstruction of three major stadiums in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi within a record 90-day timeframe, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has faced cost overruns, prompting the board to seek financial assistance from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Addressing a press conference here on Friday following the completion of the Gaddafi Stadium’s renovation, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi explained that the increased expenses stemmed from additional upgrades such as sound systems, screens, and LED lights.

To offset the costs, Mohsin revealed that the PCB had negotiated an agreement with the ICC. Under this deal, the ICC will compensate the PCB with an amount three times the expected revenue from ticket sales for the upcoming Champions Trophy matches.

Though the chairman refrained from revealing specific details of the financial arrangement, sources confirmed that the agreement would significantly ease the PCB’s financial burden.

When pressed for details about the increased budget for the stadium renovations, Mohsin declined to disclose exact figures. However, he reassured the media that the stadiums were ready to host not only the Champions Trophy but also the upcoming tri-nation series featuring Pakistan, South Africa, and New Zealand.

“We have ensured that the quality of work has not been compromised,” Mohsin said. “Though the speed of construction was fast, we adhered to our deadline of January 31.”

Mohsin also noted that some external work was still ongoing to enhance the stadium’s surroundings, with the Parks and Horticulture Authority of Lahore involved in the beautification process.

Reflecting on the public response to the stadium renovations, the PCB chairman acknowledged the mix of positive and negative criticism.

“I appreciate all feedback, whether constructive or critical,” he added.

Regarding the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Mohsin mentioned that while it had not been completed due to structural issues, the PCB plans to finish the project in the next seven to eight months. Additionally, a new stadium will be built in Islamabad, with a site already selected.

Addressing concerns about the new seating, Mohsin defended the decision to import chairs from China.

“Bringing in these chairs within 90 days was a significant challenge,” he explained. “They are five times more cost-effective than the previous ones and come with a 20-year guarantee.”

Mohsin also confirmed that the stadiums would be fully prepared for the upcoming matches, with all external work set to be completed by February 7, when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate Gaddafi Stadium. The National Bank Stadium in Karachi will be inaugurated by President Asif Ali Zardari on February 11. A special ceremony for the Champions Trophy will take place in Lahore on February 16.

However, due to scheduling conflicts, the traditional opening ceremony of the tournament, which typically involves all teams and a photo session with captains, will not take place. Mohsin attributed the disruption to the travel schedules of teams, including India, England, and Australia, which delayed their arrival in Pakistan.

Mohsin also mentioned that despite strained political relations with India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had been invited to send representatives for the Champions Trophy, and he remained hopeful that key officials would attend.

In recognition of the hard work put in by the workforce to complete the stadiums, Mohsin announced that a special banquet will be held in their honour on February 7 in Lahore and February 11 in Karachi. The workers will also be invited to attend the tri-nation series matches in both cities.

