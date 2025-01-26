India shows military might and diversity at Republic Day parade

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto looked on as guest of honour at India’s annual military and cultural parade in New Delhi held to mark the country’s 76th Republic Day on Sunday.

Republic Day marks the adoption of India’s post-independence constitution in 1950 with the parade being held at a revamped colonial-era boulevard that also hosts important government buildings.

“May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday on the social media platform X.

The annual show is a colourful and tightly choreographed spectacle featuring the country’s missile systems, fighter jet fly pasts, motorbike stunts and floats representing different Indian states.

An Indonesian military marching contingent also took part in the celebrations. The event coincided with Prabowo’s two-day state visit to India, his first to the country since becoming president in 2024.

Indonesia was the guest nation at India’s first Republic Day, Modi said Saturday, adding that it was a matter of “great pride” to have the country part of the parade again.

India and Indonesia signed a series of agreements on cooperation on health, maritime security, digital technology with both leaders calling each other “brother”.

“To increase cooperation in the defence sector, we have decided we would work together on defence manufacturing and supply chain,” Modi said in a joint press statement on Saturday.

Prabowo said his administration would send “a high-level defence delegation” soon.

India’s arms exports were worth $2.63 billion last year, a tiny amount compared to established players but a 30-fold increase over a decade.

Kashmiris observe India’s Republic Day as black day

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing India’s Republic Day, as a black day today to protest the persistent denial of their democratic right to self-determination by India, Radio Pakistan reported.

Call for the protest has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (AHPC) and other pro-freedom organisations.

The day is marked by a complete shutdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, along with anti-India rallies in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, and key global cities.

These actions will send a clear message to the international community that India, as the occupier of Kashmiris’ fundamental rights, has no moral or legal standing to celebrate its Republic Day in the territory.

Meanwhile, heightened restrictions in the name of security measures have compounded the already dire conditions faced by the Kashmiris.

In a message from New Delhi’s notorious Tihar jail, incarcerated APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt condemned India’s military presence in Jammu and Kashmir as illegal, unconstitutional, and a violation of international law.