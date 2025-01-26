Mohsin Naqvi clarifies he did not attend ‘anti-China’ event during US visit

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday refuted reports of him attending an event considered “anti-China” during his visit to the United States.

His clarification comes after various posts on social media as well as a local and an Indian media report claimed that Naqvi attended an event hosted by a lobbying group that campaigns against the neighbour’s ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Pakistan has held strong bilateral relations with China which has supported it through many investments and development projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which was termed as a “lifeline” for the country’s economy.

Responding to reporters’ queries in Houston, Naqvi termed the reports “propaganda”. He asserted, “Neither have I attended nor have I gone to any kind of anti-Chinese state event.”

The minister acknowledged that he attended an event organised by Gunster Strategies Worldwide, a public relations firm in the US, which “they connected as being anti-China”.

“They can do as much propaganda as they want. It does not matter,” Naqvi quipped, reiterating his clarification that he did not attend “any anti-China function”.

The interior minister has been on a visit to the US this week, where he has participated in various events and held important meetings, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

US lawmakers being incited against Pakistani govt: Naqvi

While Naqvi termed his meetings with the US Congress members as positive, he said members of the US House of Representatives were being incited against Pakistan, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

“A lot of dirt was being spread about Pakistan and its government here, clearing which was necessary,” Naqvi said, speaking about his interactions in the US.

“Congressmen and senators here are being poisoned against Pakistan, which I would term as enmity against the country. You should do politics, it is your right, but do not go to the extent that it harms Pakistan,” he added.

His statement comes days after a handful of US lawmakers and rights activists urged the new Congress to take a stand against the military trials of civilians in Pakistan, and to advocate for the reversal of anti-democratic measures allegedly targeting the PTI.

Responding to a question about the rise in terrorist activities in Pakistan last year, Naqvi stressed the main aim of his US visit was to formulate an effective strategy against terrorism with the coordination of US politicians.

The interior minister made it clear that “anyone who would take up arms against the state of Pakistan” would be dealt with iron hands. Naqvi highlighted that terrorism was not just Pakistan’s fight, but a common war.

Pakistan and the US have delicate and complex ties, shaped by shared security concerns and divergent strategic priorities. During his interactions in the US, Naqvi expressed the hope that President Donald Trump’s term would bring new dimensions to relations between the two countries.

On Tuesday, Naqvi attended a special dinner reception at the Lincoln Liberty Hall in Washington, where he met with US senators, members of Congress, and prominent figures, APP reported.

The next day, the minister had met with US Congressmen Thomas Richard Suozzi and Jack Bergman where they discussed strengthing Pakistan-US ties.

According to APP, Naqvi also held meetings with US Congressmen Joe Wilson and Rob Bresnahan, during which they talked about lasting peace in the region, particularly the situation in Afghanistan.

On Friday, the minister attended a dinner reception hosted by US Congressmen Henry Cuellar and Maxine Waters.