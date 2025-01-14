US, China, and UK remain top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports: SBP

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first five months of the current fiscal year, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during the period were recorded at $2512.809 million as compared to last year’s $2299.165m, showing an increase of 9.29 per cent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

However, SBP data signified exports to China decreasing by 13.93pc, where Pakistan exported goods worth $1053.161m in FY25 against last year’s $1223.702m.

The UK was noted to be among the top export destinations for the country as Pakistan exported products worth $935.018m, according to SBP.

In a previous Dawn report, it was noted that exports to European countries grew 8.62pc in the first five months of the current fiscal year, mainly due to higher shipments to western states.

The resurgence in exports to Europe in the current fiscal year was due to a slight increase in demand for Pakistani goods in western, eastern and northern Europe.

In absolute terms, Pakistan’s exports to the European Union (EU) reached $3.866 billion in July-November FY25 from $3.559bn in the same period last year, according to data.

In FY24, Pakistan’s exports to the EU dipped 3.12pc to $8.240bn despite its GSP+ status, which allows duty-free entry into most European markets.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at $925.594m against US $817.848 million last year, while Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $303.421m during the current year compared to US $275.619m last year.

In the South Asian region, Pakistan exported $313.998m worth of goods to Bangladesh as compared to last year’s $241.960m. While exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $406.67m against $234.563m last year.

Regarding European states, Pakistan exported goods worth $707.649m to Germany, signifying an increase from the previous year. Meanwhile, exports to Spain were recorded at $600.871m.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $230.857m against $207.183m while the exports to Belgium stood at $257.895m against $236.207m.

Exports to Turkiye stood at $136.769m against $158.843m last year.