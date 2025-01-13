Verdict against Imran, Bushra in £190m Al-Qadir Trust case postponed for 3rd time

The verdict in the £190m Al-Qadir Trust case against former premier Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi — expected to be announced today (Monday) — has been postponed for the third time.

Imran and his wife were indicted in the case on Feb 27, 2024, shortly after the general elections.

The case alleges that Imran and Bushra Bibi obtained billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from Bahria Town Ltd for legalising Rs50 billion that was identified and returned to the country by the United Kingdom during the previous PTI government.

The verdict’s announcement was delayed again today, with Judge Nasir Javed Rana citing the reason as Imran and Bushra’s failure to appear in court.

The decision — already postponed twice on Dec 23, 2024 and Jan 6, 2025 — will now be announced on January 17 (Friday).

The judge was expected to deliver the verdict in a makeshift courtroom at Adiala Jail, where hearings of the case have continued over the past year.

“Bushra Bibi had knowledge of the verdict being announced but she did not appear before the court,” Judge Rana said. “The PTI founder was sent a message twice but he also did not appear in court yet.”

The judge also said he was present in the court since 8:30am but “neither the suspects nor their lawyers appeared”. “The decision — fully ready and signed — is present with me today,” he asserted.

“The suspects were also given numerous chances during the trial,” Judge Rana added. Imran was quoted as telling the jail officials that he would not appear in court until his lawyers and family members arrived there.

Ahead of the hearing today, Imran’s sisters Aleema, Noreen and Uzma Khan reached Adiala Jail to attend the proceedings. PTI Secretary General Barrister Salman Akram Raja was also present.

Delay not outcome of deal: PTI

Reacting to the development, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan asserted that the postponement was “not the outcome of any deal”. “It is being attempted to give the impression that a deal is being made. There is no deal being made.”

“The trial court’s attitude towards us (PTI) has been unjust,” Gohar, flanked by Raja, told reporters outside Adiala.

The PTI chairman said that before they entered the Adiala jail for the verdict today, the judge had already decided to postpone the hearing till January 17.

“Imran has said that the Al-Qadir Trust case decision should be announced,” Gohar said. “We can see it written on the walls that we have been repeatedly wronged.”

“We were ready for the verdict to come out today,” he said, adding that the judge, by himself, delayed the decision.

The PTI chairman reiterated that Bushra Bibi was accused in the case to “pressure Imran”.

Raja, referring to the ongoing talks between the PTI and the government to cool political temperatures, clarified that while they were ongoing, it was incorrect if anyone wanted to imply that the decision was delayed because of those.

“We will not do any deal,” the PTI leader asserted.

On December 23 — the original date the verdict was supposed to be announced — an Islamabad accountability court postponed its verdict in the case until Jan 6 due to winter vacations.

Then, on January 6, the decision could not be pronounced as Judge Nasir Javed Rana was on leave.

As per the reference, Malik Riaz’s son transferred 240 kanals of land to Farhat Shahzadi, while Zulfi Bukhari received land under a trust, which NAB argued did not exist at the time of transfer.

The prosecution further alleged that a trust was created only after the adjustment of the 190m pounds, raising doubts about its legitimacy and purpose.

PTI says no wrongdoing proven

A day ago, PTI central information secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram had termed the matter a clear case of acquittal as the prosecution couldn’t prove any wrongdoing against the duo.

He said that neither the £190 million in question had been credited to Imran’s account nor to that of Bushra Bibi, rather the same was deposited in the account of the Supreme Court.

Akram added that Al-Qadir Trust was a university, which was providing education to the students. The land transferred to Al-Qadir Trust was not private property of Imran Khan, his wife or any other one rather the entire land was registered in the name of the trust, he said.

He said that the PTI had not attached any expectation to “Washington and Trump administration” for the ex-premier’s release.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had hoped that “justice will prevail”.

Speaking to reporters in Sialkot, he had maintained that the US had not asked the Pakistan government to give relief to Imran, or anyone else.

The PTI is telling people that America is closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan, that it is going to take major decisions in their favour, he said, adding that there was no such thing on the cards.

More to follow