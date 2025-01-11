E-Paper | January 11, 2025

Over 22m children out of schools in Pakistan, says PM Shehbaz

Anadolu Agency Published January 11, 2025 Updated January 11, 2025 08:19pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Islamabad on January 11. — PID
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Islamabad on January 11. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said over 22 million children are out of schools in Pakistan, as he emphasised the urgent need for Muslim countries to prioritise girls’ education, state media reported.

Opening the two-day ‘International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities’ in Islamabad, the premier said the Muslim world faces significant challenges in ensuring equitable access to education for girls.

PM Shehbaz said millions of young girls will enter the job market over the next decade, emphasising that they “have the potential not just to lift themselves, their families and nations out of poverty but also to enrich the global economy.”

He pointed out that in Pakistan, women make up more than half of the total population, yet the female literacy rate stands at only 49 per cent. “Alarmingly, around 22.8 million children in the age bracket of five to 16 years are out of school, with a disproportionate number being girls.

“Denying education to girls is tantamount to denying them their voice and choice while depriving them of their right to a bright future,” Shehbaz said.

Several international representatives from Muslim-majority countries, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, are attending the conference.

“I am excited to join Muslim leaders from around the world for a critical conference on girls’ education,” Malala said on X. “On Sunday, I will speak about protecting rights for all girls to go to school, and why leaders must hold the Taliban accountable for their crimes against Afghan women & girls.”

“The summit will conclude with a formal signing ceremony of the Islamabad Declaration, outlining the shared commitment of Muslim nations to empower girls through education, paving the way for inclusive and sustainable educational reforms and a brighter future for generations to come,” said a statement from the Foreign Office on Wednesday.

“We have decided to place [the] Islamabad Declaration to be signed by this conference before the UN, including the UN Security Council as a collective aspiration of the Ummah,” PM Shehbaz said.

The representatives also signed an International Partnership Agreement, expressing a collective commitment to furthering the cause of girls’ education.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan outreach
Updated 11 Jan, 2025

Afghan outreach

Islamabad should stress stronger counterterrorism measures, yet also engage the Taliban high command in Kandahar as well as politicians in Kabul.
Fragile recovery
11 Jan, 2025

Fragile recovery

STATE Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed appears to be quite optimistic over recent economic gains. That is not unusual;...
Destination Europe
11 Jan, 2025

Destination Europe

THE country’s aviation authorities can rest a little easy. After a four-year banishment from European skies,...
E-governance
Updated 10 Jan, 2025

E-governance

Wishing for a viable e-governance system seems like a pipe dream when stable internet connectivity is not guaranteed.
Khuzdar rampage
Updated 10 Jan, 2025

Khuzdar rampage

Authorities must explain how terrorists were able to commandeer the area for eight hours.
Beyond wheelchairs
10 Jan, 2025

Beyond wheelchairs

THE KP government’s Rs370m assistance programme for persons with disabilities is a positive step, not only in ...