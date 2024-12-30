E-Paper | December 30, 2024

212 terrorists killed in KP operations during 2024: CTD report

APP Published December 30, 2024 Updated December 30, 2024 11:33am

PESHAWAR: A total of 670 terror incidents were recorded, while 212 militants killed in counter-terrorism operations in 2024, according to a report issued by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday.

The report said that significant increase in terrorist activities was witnessed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2024.

It said that 204 police personnel were martyred and 383 injured in 2024, while 174 civilians were also killed and 275 injured in attacks.

A total of 670 incidents were recorded, with Dera Ismail Khan witnessing the highest number at 121, followed by Bannu 116 and Khyber district 80.

The report detailed heavy toll of these attacks, with 212 militants killed in counter-terrorism operations.

DI Khan again saw the highest number of militant fatalities at 80, followed by Bannu 41, Khyber district 23, while North Waziristan district recorded 19 militant deaths.

These figures underscore the grave security challenges faced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during 2024.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2024

