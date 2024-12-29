Sit-ins across Karachi to continue as talks with city authorities, police fail

Activists and leaders of the mainstream religiopolitical party, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM), have said they will continue sit-ins across Karachi after talks with police and city officials failed on Sunday.

The sit-ins, which have been ongoing for six days, blocked major roads to protest the Parachinar killings, demanding measures including reopening a road in Parachinar, closed for 90 days, to ensure access to essential food and medicines, according to traffic police and organisers.

Karachi’s ongoing traffic hurdles during closure of major roads due to protests against Parachinar killings. — Screengrab taken from Google Maps traffic updates

The demonstrators are protesting the ongoing violence in Parachinar as well as an incident where two people were killed and later decapitated after being waylaid on their way towards Parachinar in the Bagan area of Kurram.

On Sunday night, Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho and Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi held talks with MWM leader Allama Hasan Zafar Naqvi and others at Numaish Chowrangi.

When contacted, the commissioner told Dawn.com that negotiations are “in process”. MWM spokesperson Syed Ali Ahmer Zaidi also confirmed talks between party leaders and the authorities but did not share the outcome.

However, a short while later, the talks seemed to have failed as the MWM chief declared that the sit-ins would continue in a statement.

“If we give a call for sit-ins across Sindh, the government will not be able to stop it,” Naqvi was quoted as saying. However, the MWM chief maintained that sit-in participants had “opened a path” for traffic to pass through arteries.

“We have spoken to the administration regarding the sit-ins,” he added. “Demonstrators have occupied fixed points at different protests across the city and have left space open for traffic.

“The sit-ins will continue,” Naqvi said.

Today, the continued blockade of main arteries like Sharea Faisal, University Road, and Sharea Pakistan, among others, triggered traffic jams, causing inconveniences to the commuters who used alternative roads, mostly plying vehicles on one track.

MWM spokesperson Zaidi told Dawn.com that his party has “ended the sit-in on one track of the main Sharea Faisal near Star gate for the convenience of both domestic and international passengers of flights and to meet any eventuality.”

He added that the protesters have provided “space” for plying of vehicles on other major roads as well, where shops and other commercial activities were going on.

“Our main demands pertained to the opening of roads in Parachinar to provide food and medicines to the residents, and the operation against the killers who killed passengers travelling in 100 buses as security personnel fled,” Zaidi said.

He added that the demands also included the provision of compensation to the heirs of the victims, settlement of land disputes through Jirgas, reforms in police and FC, and removal of local police and district administration officials who failed to control killings there.

Traffic situation and alternative routes

According to a Karachi Traffic Police statement, protest sit-ins continued in at least 12 places in the provincial capital on Sunday where alternative routes have been provided to the citizens to avoid being stuck in traffic jams.

Late on Sunday night, traffic police issued an alert stating that both roads from Johar Mor to Johar Chowrangi were closed due to a sit-in.

“Traffic coming from Johar Morr towards Johar Chowrangi is being diverted straight towards Napa and traffic coming from Johar Chowrangi is being diverted from Perfume Chowk and returned to Johar Chowrangi,” the advisory read.

In district East, the main M.A. Jinnah Road near Numaish Chowrangi remained closed where alternative diversions have been provided from People’s Chowrangi towards Guru Mandir and Soldier Bazaar, from Society signal to Corridor Three, Bretto Road towards Soldier Bazaar and Guru Mandir.

Another main road, Sharea Faisal near Star Gate, also remained closed towards Malir Road. The traffic police said that alternative routes from Karsaz, Drigh Road, Millennium Mall, and Jauhar Chowrangi towards Pehlwan Goth have been provided to go to the airport.

Residents of Malir, Korangi Industrial Area, Clifton and Defence who intend to go to the airport may use Singer Chowrangi to Shah Faisal Colony, Rita Plot, and Shama Shopping Centre to Shah Faisal Colony Bridge.

Kamran Chworangi in Gulistan-i-Jauhar was closed for traffic where diversions have been provided from Mosmiyat to University Road and inside roads from Munawar Chowrangi.

University Road towards Samama Shopping Centre and Nipa roundabout was closed at the Metro shopping centre where diversions have been provided from roads/service roads inside residential areas.

In district Malir, both tracks of Abul Hasan Ispahani Road towards Superhighway remained closed from Abbas Town where diversions have been provided for traffic from Paradise Bakery to Fariya Chowk and inside streets and Rangers’ Cut to Punjab Ada (bus stand) on Superhighway.

In the Central district, Five Star Chowrangi was completely closed and service roads have been declared as alternative routes for traffic.

Sharea Pakistan towards Sohrab Goth was closed from Ancholi. The traffic police asked the citizens to use Water Pump Chowrangi towards Cardio Hospital and Gulberg Chowrangi as diversions.

Nawab Siddiq Ali Khan Road Chowrangi in Nazimabad-1 towards Nazimabad-2 remained closed for traffic where traffic coming from Lasbela was diverted towards Teen Hatti.

Power House Chowrangi at Nagan towards 4-K Fazal Illahi Road was closed for traffic where the citizens were plying vehicles on the service road near Shell Pump cut while another track of the road was opened for traffic.

All four sides at the main Ayesha Manzil near Imambargah were closed to traffic and the citizens have been asked to utilise Ayesha Manzil Bridge.

In district West, Shamsuddin Azeemi Road towards KDA Flats in Surjani Town remained closed for traffic where diversion has been provided from the Total Petrol pump towards the service road.

In Korangi district, the road at Korangi 2 ½ near Imambargah towards Landhi has been closed for traffic where traffic was plying on a double track.

Separately, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema told Dawn.com that protest sit-ins over one dozen places in the metropolis continued on Sunday.

He said one track of Sharea Faisal towards the city was opened while the people going towards the airport and Malir were using Gulistan-i-Jauhar and Shah Faisal Colony, respectively.

The city traffic police head apprehended that if the sit-ins continued on Monday, it may trigger bigger traffic chaos as Monday was the first day of the week, where normally traffic flow remains high whereas people who have gone on holidays during the winter were likely to come back to the city, increasing the volume of traffic on roads.

The road closures marked on the map are not necessarily all linked to the protests. They include the latest data gathered by Google Maps on road blocks for all purposes, including construction, security, protests etc.