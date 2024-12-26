E-Paper | December 26, 2024

MWM sit-in over Parachinar killings continues at Karachi’s Numaish

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 26, 2024 Updated December 26, 2024 10:55am
A sit-in organised by the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) at Karachi’s Numaish traffic intersection in protest over the killings in Parachinar continues for the second day on Wednesday.
A sit-in organised by the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) at Karachi’s Numaish traffic intersection in protest over the killings in Parachinar continues for the second day on Wednesday.

KARACHI: A sit-in organised by the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) at the Numaish traffic intersection in protest over the killings in Parachinar continued for the second day on Wednesday.

The MWM had given a country-wide call of protests to express solidarity with the people of Parachinar who were also staging a sit-in for the past six days.

Both tracks of the main M.A. Jinnah Road, at Numaish, were closed as a camp was set up there to accommodate a large number of protesters including women and children.

The traffic police diverted the vehicular traffic to alternative routes.

The sit-in saw the participation of leaders from various political and religious parties, as well as social figures.

Speaking on the occasion, Allama Shahenshah Naqvi said that the government had failed to establish peace in Kurram.

He criticised the federal and provincial governments, as well as security agencies, for only making promises without taking concrete steps to restore peace in Parachinar.

In the past, anti-state elements had declared their intention to turn Parachinar into a Gaza-like region, and now they are proving it, he said, adding that innocent children were dying there and the rest of the country was witnessing a situation similar to that of Gaza.

He said the blockade of roads caused severe hardships for the district’s residents, and this situation was escalating into a humanitarian crisis.

Declaring that there was no sectarianism in Parachinar, he said the country’s internal and external enemies were involved in conspiracies.

Allama Hassan Zafar Naqvi, Allama Mukhtar Imami, Sheikh Sadiq Jafari and others also addressed the sit-in.

Meanwhile, a similar sit-in was also organised on Abul Hasan Ispahani Road near Abbas Town.

The traffic police said that the protesters blocked both tracks of the road causing a traffic mess. Vehicles stuck in the jam were diverted to alternative routes, they added.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan strikes
Updated 26 Dec, 2024

Afghan strikes

The military option has been employed by the govt apparently to signal its unhappiness over the state of affairs with Afghanistan.
Revamping tax policy
26 Dec, 2024

Revamping tax policy

THE tax bureaucracy appears to have convinced the government that it can boost revenues simply by taking harsher...
Betraying women voters
26 Dec, 2024

Betraying women voters

THE ECP’s recent pledge to eliminate the gender gap among voters falls flat in the face of troubling revelations...
Kurram ‘roadmap’
Updated 25 Dec, 2024

Kurram ‘roadmap’

The state must provide ironclad guarantees that the local population will be protected from all forms of terrorism.
Snooping state
25 Dec, 2024

Snooping state

THE state’s attempts to pry into citizens’ internet activities continue apace. The latest in this regard is a...
A welcome first step
25 Dec, 2024

A welcome first step

THE commencement of a dialogue between the PTI and the coalition parties occupying the treasury benches in ...