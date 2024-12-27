Political leaders hail Benazir as champion of democracy

KARACHI: The president, Senate chairman, National Assembly speaker and other leaders hailed former prime minister Benazir Bhutto as a champion of democracy on her 17th death anniversary, recalling her struggle for the oppressed.

The PPP leader was assassinated on December 27, 2007, at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh.

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari said Ms Bhutto “embodied the spirit of hope, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy and justice”.

She was a trailblazer who dreamt of a Pakistan where the rights of all citizens, irrespective of colour, class and creed, would be protected, and the power of the people would reign supreme, said Mr Zardari, the late prime minister’s spouse.

He said Ms Bhutto believed in the “transformative power” of people and envisioned a Pakistan where every child could access education, women could progress as equals, and justice was not a privilege but a right.

Vow to carry forward ex-PM’s vision of peaceful, progressive Pakistan

“Throughout her life, she raised her voice and worked for the uplift of the downtrodden segments of society and women’s empowerment.”

He reaffirmed the commitment to advancing her vision of a peaceful, progressive and democratic Pakistan.

Ms Bhutto sacrificed her life for the cause of democracy and Pakistan, he said, urging the nation to work together towards realising her dream of a “peaceful, progressive, and democratic Pakistan”.

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani paid tribute to the slain leader and lauded her as a steadfast symbol of democracy.

Ms Bhutto “set a new benchmark for democracy, equality, and human rights, not only in Pakistan but across the globe,” Mr Gillani said.

He praised her unwavering dedication to democratic values, stating that her political struggle and principled leadership will “forever remain a guiding light for the people of Pakistan”.

PPP Chairman and Ms Bhutto’s son, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, said her mother’s life was an embodiment of courage, resilience, and hope for millions of Pakistanis.

A press release issued by the media cell of Bilawal House quoted the PPP chairman as saying: “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto envisioned a Pakistan where every citizen would have equal opportunities and access to resources, irrespective of their background.

“We are determined to follow her philosophy of human liberty and democratic norms, continuing our fight against terrorism, extremism, and any forces that threaten Pakistan’s stability.”

In their messages, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah lauded the late PM’s contribution to democracy.

Speaker Sadiq called for adhering to Ms Bhutto’s legacy of promoting reconciliation and strengthening democracy.

Deputy Speaker Shah said Ms Bhutto was an “exemplary leader” who played a pivotal role in the restoration of democracy and provided political, social, and educational awareness to the public.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also paid tribute to Ms Bhutto, saying her legacy “will never be forgotten”.

“Today, we remember her sacrifice and pledge to follow her path, striving to give Pakistan the position it deserves,” said Mr Kundi.

PPP Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman said the late PM “reshaped” Pakistan’s political and social landscape.

“Her loss was not just a devastating blow to the Pakistan People’s Party; it was an unparalleled tragedy for the nation,” she added.

With input from APP

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2024