Medical student gang-raped in Multan

LAHORE: A medical student of the Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Multan, was allegedly kidnapped from the varsity premises by two suspects who raped her.

The prime suspect is said to be an employee of the NMU while the second suspect is his friend.

According to the initial police investigation, the suspects drove her to an unknown place away from the varsity and raped her.

Multan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Chaudhry told Dawn the police acted promptly after receiving the information and arrested the suspects.

A senior NMU doctor said the girl was in trauma. He claimed senior doctors had made the management to take up the matter with police.

Multan Cantonment SP Tahir Majeed told Dawn police were trying to get a medical examination and DNA test of the girl.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2024