E-Paper | December 24, 2024

Medical student gang-raped in Multan

Asif Chaudhry Published December 24, 2024 Updated December 24, 2024 07:51am

LAHORE: A medical student of the Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Multan, was allegedly kidnapped from the varsity premises by two suspects who raped her.

The prime suspect is said to be an employee of the NMU while the second suspect is his friend.

According to the initial police investigation, the suspects drove her to an unknown place away from the varsity and raped her.

Multan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Chaudhry told Dawn the police acted promptly after receiving the information and arrested the suspects.

A senior NMU doctor said the girl was in trauma. He claimed senior doctors had made the management to take up the matter with police.

Multan Cantonment SP Tahir Majeed told Dawn police were trying to get a medical examination and DNA test of the girl.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2024

Violence against women
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

High troop losses
Updated 24 Dec, 2024

High troop losses

Continuing terror attacks show that our counterterrorism measures need a revamp. Localised IBOs appear to be a sound and available option.
Energy conundrum
24 Dec, 2024

Energy conundrum

THE onset of cold weather in the country has brought with it a familiar woe: a severe shortage of piped gas for...
Positive cricket change
24 Dec, 2024

Positive cricket change

HEADING into their Champions Trophy title defence, Pakistan are hitting the right notes. Mohammad Rizwan’s charges...
Internet restrictions
Updated 23 Dec, 2024

Internet restrictions

Notion that Pakistan enjoys unprecedented freedom of expression difficult to reconcile with the reality of restrictions.
Bangladesh reset
23 Dec, 2024

Bangladesh reset

THE vibes were positive during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with Bangladesh interim leader Dr...
Leaving home
23 Dec, 2024

Leaving home

FROM asylum seekers to economic migrants, the continuing exodus from Pakistan shows mass disillusionment with the...