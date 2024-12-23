The plight of small farmers

Several studies show that irrigation system disparity and unreliability pose serious risks to agricultural output and harm farmers’ livelihoods.

Since Sindh’s water supply mostly depends on the Indus River, the region’s economic stability and food security depend on the fair distribution of irrigation water. Water distribution disparities, however, have presented serious difficulties, particularly for smallholder farmers.

Sustainable agriculture and the welfare of farming communities depend on equitable access to irrigation water. Fair water distribution guarantees that all farmers, regardless of where they are on the canal system, have access to enough water to grow their crops.

Equitable irrigation techniques can increase agricultural output, improve food security, and promote socioeconomic development in Sindh, where farming can be difficult due to water scarcity and high temperatures. Unfortunately, water shortages are widespread in the tail ends of canal systems, where many marginalised groups reside.

Poor water distribution leads to socioeconomic inequalities as smaller farmers struggle to produce high yields and maintain productivity

Barriers to equity

A few affluent families in Sindh possess most of the land and have considerable control over water allocation. These landowners have the power to influence irrigation officials, which could result in unfair water distribution that benefits them at the expense of smaller farms.

In Sindh, water theft is widespread, especially by powerful landowners who sit at the heads of canals. These people occasionally alter water flows so that more water is directed to their properties, leaving farmers downstream with less water.

Further water loss and inefficiency are caused by the outdated canal system and poor maintenance. Water frequently does not reach tail-end consumers due to inadequate infrastructure, which compromises distribution equality overall.

The province is also sensitive to the effects of climate change, which has resulted in irregular rain patterns and rising temperatures. These changes have raised the water demand, making distribution even more difficult. Rising temperatures increase water scarcity by increasing evaporation rates and reducing available water for agriculture.

The irrigation management institutions in Sindh frequently lack resources and transparency. Corruption within the system has resulted in poor oversight, exacerbating inequities in water allocation.

Impact of unequal water distribution

Crop yields suffer when farmers do not have enough water, which immediately correlates with lower revenue, making it harder for farmers to invest in quality seeds, fertilisers, and other critical inputs. This low revenue and productivity cycle can potentially increase poverty and debt among smallholder farmers.

Many farmers experience irrigation shortages and turn to alternative sources of irrigation, such as groundwater. However, groundwater extraction is costly and unsustainable, particularly for small farmers. The higher cost of using groundwater imposes a financial strain on farmers, decreasing their profit margins. Furthermore, excessive extraction drops groundwater levels, risking soil salinity, land degradation and loss of future productivity.

Unequal water distribution causes socioeconomic inequities in agricultural communities. Farmers with larger land and easier access to water thrive, while small farmers struggle. This disequilibrium increases rural poverty and encourages many people to seek employment outside of agriculture or to move to cities, where they face another set of socioeconomic problems.

As Sindh is a major rice, wheat, and sugarcane producer in Pakistan, the disrupted water supply leads to lower crop outputs, affecting the province’s overall food supply. Furthermore, water constraints might lead farmers to reduce crop diversity, decreasing the production of healthy crops like fruits and vegetables.

The consequent dietary limits impact farming families’ health and well-being. Furthermore, poor income and high water extraction expenses can cause economic stress for farmers and their families, posing mental health risks.

Strategies for irrigation equity

Water delivery to tail-end consumers can be ensured by investing in canal infrastructure, such as updating the distribution system and lining canals to stop seepage. A properly maintained irrigation system increases distribution equity and lowers losses.

It is essential to set up an accountable and transparent irrigation management organisation. Implementing steps to combat corruption and favouritism in water allocation is necessary, as is enforcing explicit norms and regulations on water distribution.

Water scarcity can be mitigated, and reliance on the uneven irrigation distribution system can be decreased by encouraging farmers to use water-efficient techniques, including crop rotation, drip irrigation, and drought-resistant crop varieties.

Effective climate change mitigation techniques, such as establishing climate-resistant crop varieties and water storage infrastructure, are critical. Policymakers must seek to include climate factors in water management policies to prepare for future issues.

Engaging farmers in irrigation decision-making processes could promote a sense of ownership and accountability for equitable water distribution. Community engagement will also ensure that policies are customised to the specific needs of each region in Sindh.

Improving crop yield, lowering poverty, and bolstering food security depend on addressing the current disparities in water access. Sindh can progress towards a more sustainable and fair agricultural future by assisting smallholder farmers, modernising infrastructure, and enforcing transparency.

Dr Aslam Memon is the director of PARC-Social Sciences Research Institute, Tandojam and can be reached at ssritjam@parc.gov.pk/aslmemon@hotmail.com, and Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar is a professor at the Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, December 23rd, 2024