Political leaders vow to uphold parliament’s authority

ISLAMABAD: Political leaders from across the spectrum on Thursday vowed to uphold the supremacy of parliament to strengthen democracy, saying all state institutions were subservient to the legislature.

These sentiments were expressed during the two-day 18th Speakers Conference at Parliament House, presided over by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and attended by leaders from mainstream political parties, including the PTI. The moot discussed pressing national issues, legislative reforms, and the strengthening of democracy.

The conference, revived after a decade-long hiatus, also saw calls for institutionalising annual sessions to foster legislative collaboration and unity. Participants praised Ayaz Sadiq’s leadership in convening the forum, terming it a milestone for democratic progress. Those who attended the event included speakers of provincial assemblies, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and key parliamentary leaders.

In his keynote address, Speaker Sadiq underscored the need for consistent reforms in parliamentary processes and called for greater collaboration among stakeholders to resolve constitutional, legal, and governance challenges.

“Mistakes from the past must be corrected,” he said, highlighting the significance of legislative bodies in addressing issues like climate change, economic stability, and unemployment.

He also emphasised the importance of empowering young minds through initiatives like the National Assembly’s internship programme.

Speakers from provincial assemblies echoed Mr Sadiq’s sentiments. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Speaker Babar Saleem Swati highlighted the sanctity of the Constitution and the need for inter-legislative communication to uphold democratic values.

“No institution is above parliament,” he said, adding that all political forces should work to strengthen parliament.

He lauded the role of Speaker Sadiq and said, “You have successfully brought together all political parties for strengthening parliament and democracy, and we are all with you for this cause.”

Sindh Assembly Speaker Awais Qadir Shah called for unity and technology-driven legislative empowerment, while Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan stressed the importance of dialogue to maintain national unity.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker retired captain Abdul Khaliq Achakzai emphasised self-reliance and peace-building, while Gilgit-Baltistan Speaker Nazir Ahmed lauded the conference as a step towards strengthening civil governance.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmir and condemned India’s actions in the region.

As the conference continues, legislative leaders aim to build consensus on key national issues, reaffirming their commitment to transparency, accountability, and democratic values in Pakistan.

