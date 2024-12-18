Honda and Nissan to begin merger talks

TOKYO: Japanese auto giants Honda Motor and Nissan Motor will enter negotiations for a merger and join their resources to better compete against bigger global electric vehicle makers, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The two companies are looking to operate under a single holding company and are expected to soon sign a memorandum of understanding for the new merged entity, the report added.

The move comes as tough competition from Chinese EV makers add pressure on legacy brands struggling to make enough profit from their electrified ventures.

Honda and Nissan also look to eventually bring in Mitsubishi Motors, in which Nissan is the top shareholder with a 24pc stake, under the holding company, to create one of the world’s largest auto groups, Nikkei reported.

The stakes of the two companies in the new entity, along with other details are to be decided later, the report said.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2024