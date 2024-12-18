E-Paper | December 18, 2024

Honda and Nissan to begin merger talks

Reuters Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 07:01am
Makoto Uchida, president and CEO of Nissan Motor, and Toshihiro Mibe, Honda Motor president and CEO, attend their joint press conference in Tokyo, Japan March 15, 2024 — Reuters File Photo
Makoto Uchida, president and CEO of Nissan Motor, and Toshihiro Mibe, Honda Motor president and CEO, attend their joint press conference in Tokyo, Japan March 15, 2024 — Reuters File Photo

TOKYO: Japanese auto giants Honda Motor and Nissan Motor will enter negotiations for a merger and join their resources to better compete against bigger global electric vehicle makers, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The two companies are looking to operate under a single holding company and are expected to soon sign a memorandum of understanding for the new merged entity, the report added.

The move comes as tough competition from Chinese EV makers add pressure on legacy brands struggling to make enough profit from their electrified ventures.

Honda and Nissan also look to eventually bring in Mitsubishi Motors, in which Nissan is the top shareholder with a 24pc stake, under the holding company, to create one of the world’s largest auto groups, Nikkei reported.

The stakes of the two companies in the new entity, along with other details are to be decided later, the report said.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Geopolitical games
Updated 18 Dec, 2024

Geopolitical games

While Assad may be gone — and not many are mourning the end of his brutal rule — Syria’s future does not look promising.
Polio’s toll
18 Dec, 2024

Polio’s toll

MONDAY’s attacks on polio workers in Karak and Bannu that martyred Constable Irfanullah and wounded two ...
Development expenditure
18 Dec, 2024

Development expenditure

PAKISTAN’S infrastructure development woes are wide and deep. The country must annually spend at least 10pc of its...
Risky slope
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Risky slope

Inflation likely to see an upward trajectory once high base effect tapers off.
Digital ID bill
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Digital ID bill

Without privacy safeguards, a centralised digital ID system could be misused for surveillance.
Dangerous revisionism
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Dangerous revisionism

When hatemongers call for digging up every mosque to see what lies beneath, there is a darker agenda driving matters.