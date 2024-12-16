E-Paper | December 16, 2024

Iran shuts power plants over fuel shortages

AFP Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 07:37pm
Traffic flows on a main road past electricity transmission pylons in Tehran on December 16. — AFP
Iran has suspended operations at several power plants over fuel shortages that have been intensified by rising demand during a spell of freezing weather.

The country is an energy giant and holds one of the world’s largest reserves of natural gas, but it has been forced to ration electricity in recent weeks and close schools and government buildings.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, who has been advocating for reduced fuel consumption, apologised to the nation on Monday for the shortages and promised they would be resolved by next year.

The western Lorestan province was the latest to take action, partially closing a gas-powered plant on Monday because of “increased consumption of gas among household consumers”, according to the IRNA state news agency.

It followed a move on Sunday by the northern province of Golestan to close plants and ration electricity, according to local media.

Sub-zero temperatures continue to be recorded all over the country, shutting schools and government offices in more than 20 provinces, including in the capital Tehran.

Local media reports said Isfahan and West Azerbaijan provinces were the latest to order schools and government buildings to shut over the cold snap. People have also been hit with power cuts across the country, including in Tehran.

IRNA said on Monday that restrictive measures had saved two million cubic metres of gas and 100 megawatts of electricity in the 24 hours.

