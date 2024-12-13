PSDP budget to be spent on public welfare projects: CM

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday reaffirmed his resolve to spend the development budget of Rs210 billion allocated in the current public sector development programme on the welfare of the people.

The chief minister was presiding over a meeting to review the progress of the Provincial Public Sector Development Programme 2024-25.

The Balochistan chief secretary and secretaries of different provincial government departments attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed on the progress of ongoing and new development schemes launched by several government departments.

The meeting was informed about the overall progress on development projects, authorisation of sector-wise development projects and releases of funds.

The chief minister expressed his anger over the performance of some departments that have used minimum development budget so far.

Mr Bugti directed that all departments should complete their development schemes within the stipulated time and no delay would be tolerated in this regard.

He stressed that projects should be initiated with proper planning because if the planning is weak, it will not be possible to achieve the set goal.

He said that physical progress should be made on all development projects before the end of the current financial year. He directed all secretaries to monitor the progress of different schemes on a daily basis.

Mr Bugti ordered secretary of communications and works that 25 under-construction sports complexes should be completed within six months and a project director should be appointed for this purpose.

He directed that the secretary should take the ownership of these schemes instead of blaming others for the delay of the projects, adding that the unapproved schemes should be approved by the forum concerned by next week.

The chief minister said that education and health are key priorities of the government and there should be no delay in projects related to these two sectors.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2024