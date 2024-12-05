E-Paper | December 05, 2024

Pope Francis receives electric vehicle

AFP Published December 5, 2024 Updated December 5, 2024 07:07am
Pope Francis (right) looks on as he’s presented a new fully electric popemobile at the Vatican, on Wednesday.—AFP
VATICAN CITY: German automaker Mercedes-Benz delivered an electric popemobile to the Vatican on Wednesday for use by the pontiff, who has repeatedly called for global action on the climate crisis.

The vehicle, a modified version of the Mercedes G-Class, has a raised seat under a glass canopy from which the head of the Catholic Church can greet crowds of well-wishers.

The pearl-white popemobile is powered by an electric motor that is “adapted to the particularly low speeds required for public appearances” by the pope, Mercedes said.

Chief executive Ola Kallenius and engineers working on the special project presented Pope Francis with the custom-made vehicle in person at the Vatican. Producing cars for the papacy was a “special honour for our company”, Kallenius said.

The Stuttgart-based automaker has supplied the Vatican with popemobiles for the past 45 years, according to the company.

The switch to electric popemobiles was in keeping with Pope Francis’s move to make the environment one of the main themes of his papacy since becoming pontiff in 2013.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2024

