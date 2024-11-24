E-Paper | November 24, 2024

Iran protests ‘violent’ arrest of students in Russia

AFP Published November 24, 2024 Updated November 24, 2024 10:55am

TEHRAN: Iran has lodged a protest with Moscow regarding what it described as the “violent” arrest of Iranian students at a university in the Russian city of Kazan, state media reported on Saturday.

Two Iranian students who visited a visa extension centre at Kazan Federal University on Friday were arrested after being subjected to “inhumane and unprofessional beating” by the police, according to the IRNA state news agency, which cited a statement from Iran’s consulate in the city.

In response Iran submitted “a protest note” to the Russian Foreign Ministry condemning the “violent treatment of the Iranian students by the police”, IRNA said.

Iran, a close ally of Russia, has requested “explanations” for the incident. The two students were released late on Friday following interventions by the consulate.

The press service of the Kazan police said via Telegram on Friday that a conflict among students had turned physical, and that officers had “detained the instigators” of the fight. The statement did not give the nationality of those arrested.

The regional Investigative Committee in Kazan also reported on Friday that two foreign nationals were arrested for allegedly “using violence against a representative of the authority”.

Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, has “repeatedly” followed up on the incident, said a post on X from Kazem Jalali, Tehran’s ambassador to Moscow. Jalali, in another post on Friday, condemned “any sort of misbehaviour with Iranian students”, asking for “the responsible Russian authorities” to be held accountable.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2024

