Sara Sharif’s stepmother and uncle refuse to testify

LONDON: The stepmother and uncle of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, whose death has revealed a harrowing tale of prolonged abuse, have refused to testify in their defense, it emerged on Monday.

Beinash Batool, 30, and Faisal Malik, 29, alongside Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 42, are on trial at the Old Bailey for charges of murder and causing or allowing the child’s death.

The decision not to testify came as the trial reached a critical juncture, with Mr Justice Cavanagh reminding the defendants through their legal counsel that the jury could draw adverse inferences from their silence.

Earlier in the trial, Sharif admitted beating Sara but denied causing her fatal injuries or intending to kill her. He has also rejected claims that he inflicted the bite marks or burns found on her body, blaming those injuries on others.

Sharif told the court that he took “full responsibility” for his daughter’s death but later attempted to shift blame onto Batool and Malik. Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones KC challenged Sharif’s account, arguing that all three defendants acted together to cover up their actions.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2024