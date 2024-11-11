Kremlin denies Trump call, says West not ready for talks

Russia on Monday denied a reported call between President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump on the Ukraine conflict and said it saw no signs the West was ready for talks.

The Washington Post said on Sunday that Trump had spoken by phone on Thursday with Putin, telling him not to inflame the conflict.

Trump’s election to the White House has the potential to upend the almost three-year conflict and has thrown into question Washington’s multi-billion dollar support for Kyiv, crucial to its defence.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied the report, telling journalists it was “false”.

Steven Cheung, Trump’s communications director, told AFP in a written statement: “We do not comment on private calls between President Trump and other world leaders”.

A senior Ukrainian presidency official also said Kyiv was “not informed” of any call between Putin and Trump.

The Republican said on the campaign trail that he could end the fighting within hours and has indicated he would talk directly with Putin. Trump has not said how he intends to strike a peace deal on Ukraine or what terms he is proposing.

He spoke by phone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday and the pair “agreed to work together towards a return to peace in Europe”, according to Scholz’s spokesperson.

But Peskov said “there are no preparations” for Putin to hold talks with Scholz and it was too early to say whether Europe’s position on Ukraine had changed.

“We see a certain nervousness, various fears among Europeans over the election of Mr Trump as US president,” the Kremlin spokesperson said. Putin last week “repeated that he is open to all talks”, Peskov said, but “no preparation is being carried out now. We have not received any signals”.

“If they say that some signals will come out, then we have to wait.” So far, “European leaders are continuing… to try to achieve a strategic defeat of Russia”, Peskov said, while Moscow is “continuing our special operation until we achieve all our aims”.

Ukraine has long been pushing the US and Europe to allow it to fire long-range weapons deep into Russia.

Peskov insisted that “no kinds of weapons can change” the dynamic on the battlefield, where Russian forces are making rapid advances in the eastern Donetsk region.

“Now, when the situation in the theatre of combat is not in Kyiv’s favour, the West is faced with a choice,” Sergei Shoigu, former defence minister and now secretary of Russia’s security council, said last week.

“To continue financing (Kyiv) and the destruction of the Ukrainian population or recognise the current realities and start negotiating.” Air alerts wailed across Ukraine early Monday as Russian strikes killed at least six people, a day after record drone attacks by both sides.

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on November 11 shows a rescuer working at the site of a Russian night strike in Mykolaiv. — AFP

The Kremlin spokesperson told state media on Sunday that “the signals are positive” after Trump’s victory, because “at least he’s talking about peace, and not about confrontation”.

In its report, The Post said that Trump reminded Putin in the phone call of Washington’s sizeable military foothold in Europe.

Several people speaking to the US paper said Trump had expressed the desire for more conversations on “the resolution of Ukraine’s war soon” and briefly raised the question of land.

The Russian president has demanded Ukraine withdraw from swathes of its eastern and southern territory as a precondition to peace talks.

Following Trump’s election, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned there should be “no concessions” to Putin. Ukraine and many in the West fear any settlement that rewards Putin would embolden the Kremlin leader and lead to more aggression.