E-Paper | November 12, 2024

World shares, dollar climb; bitcoin hits record high

AFP Published November 12, 2024 Updated November 12, 2024 09:02am
Bitcoin hit an all-time high above $84,000 on Monday on optimism that Trump would ease regulations surrounding the cryptocurrency.—Reuters
Bitcoin hit an all-time high above $84,000 on Monday on optimism that Trump would ease regulations surrounding the cryptocurrency.—Reuters

LONDON: US and European stocks mostly climbed, while the dollar rose and bitcoin extended a record run on Monday, as traders took their lead from events in the United States and China.

Chinese stock markets closed mixed and oil prices slid after China’s latest plans to stimulate its economy fell short of expectations.

Wall Street’s three main indices pushed solidly into record territory at the opening bell.

“Last week’s huge post-election rally hasn’t run out of gas yet,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

Stocks rallied last week on hopes that a second Donald Trump administration — supported by a Republican Congress — would push through a slew of business-friendly policies including deregulation and tax cuts, offsetting concerns about possible trade wars.

O’Hare said there were no new developments fuelling the rise.

“In effect, it is a carryover of the ‘old’ news of the election outcome powering an ongoing momentum trade and a fear of missing out on further gains,” he said.

But the S&P 500 trimmed its gains during morning trading and the Nasdaq Composite was essentially flat as European markets closed.

“If more rate cuts from the Fed continue to be what is expected, then we could see further positive sentiment in US stocks,” said Daniela Sabin Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

Bitcoin hit an all-time high above $84,000 Monday on optimism that Trump would ease regulations surrounding the cryptocurrency.

“We shouldn’t expect this bullish trend to be interrupted for a long time — about a year,” Stephane Ifrah, of French crypto asset management company Coinhouse, told AFP.

“The next level for me is $100,000.” European stocks saw solid gains.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

System failure
Updated 12 Nov, 2024

System failure

Relevant institutions often treat right to internet connectivity with the same disdain as they do civil and political rights.
Narrowing the gap
12 Nov, 2024

Narrowing the gap

PERHAPS a pat on the back is in order for the ECP. Together with Nadra, it has made visible efforts to reduce...
Back on their feet
12 Nov, 2024

Back on their feet

A STIRRING comeback in the series has ended Pakistan’s 22-year wait for victory against world champions Australia....
Time to deliver
Updated 11 Nov, 2024

Time to deliver

Pakistan must display a serious commitment to climate change adaptation and mitigation at home.
Smaller government
11 Nov, 2024

Smaller government

THE IMF bailout programme has put the government under pressure to curtail its spending, especially current...
Unsafe inheritance
11 Nov, 2024

Unsafe inheritance

DESPITE regulations, the troubling practice of robbing women of their rightful inheritance — the culprits are ...