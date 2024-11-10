E-Paper | November 10, 2024

Imran to give final protest call this month: Gandapur

Muqaddam Khan Published November 10, 2024 Updated November 10, 2024 08:21am

SWABI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gand­a­pur has asked the PTI workers to prepare for a “do-or-die” agitation for the release of party founder Imran Khan.

While addressing a public meeting on Saturday, Mr Gandapur urged the party workers to wait for the final call, which he said would be given by the jailed leader this month.

The gathering, dubbed as ‘awami jirga’, was held at a service area on the Peshawar-Islamabad M1 Motorway, some 13km from Swabi city.

The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held in Peshawar, but the venue was changed as it was easily accessible to workers arriving from all over the country, according to PTI leaders.

KP chief minister vows not to return till PTI founder is out of prison

In his typical firebrand style, Mr Gandapur asked the workers to start preparations for the new movement.

“Let me convey a message from Imran Khan. Our leader told me that he would give a call for his release in November and that the workers should start preparation.”

Following the call, the workers will launch a movement which will end only with the release of Mr Khan, the KP CM said.

“The workers will not return home till the achievement of this sole objective.”

Mr Gandapur and other party leaders took an “oath” to fully comply with Mr Khan’s call and not return home without his release.

The party workers and leaders “should tell their families that their stay will be long and they might not come back till Mr Khan’s release”, the CM told the attendees.

He vowed to increase pressure on the federal government to release Mr Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023.

He warned the federal government to stop its actions against PTI leaders; otherwise, it would be “taught a befitting lesson”.

“The maltreatment of our leader [Mr Khan], who always remained peaceful, is unacceptable to us,” he remarked.

The CM called upon the party workers to be ready for an “ultimate sacrifice” for the release of Mr Khan.

He said peace overtures by the PTI were not reciprocated by the “fake” federal government and the incarceration of more leaders “would not be tolerated by PTI” anymore.

According to Mr Gandapur, the action against PTI leaders was being conducted under a “well-planned strategy” where they are implicated in “false cases”.

“They [PTI leaders] sought justice, always remained peaceful, and rendered tremendous sacrifices for people’s welfare,” he added.

He said there is no other option but agitation as the “whole of Pakistan is looking towards the PTI workers”.

Challenge to 26th amendment

The gathering was also attended by PTI’s central leaders, including Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Omar Ayub Khan, Asad Qaiser, Zartaj Gul Wazir, Hammad Azhar, lawmakers and provincial ministers.

Mr Gohar announced PTI will challenge the 26th Constitutional Amendment in the Supreme Court soon.

He claimed that PTI had “opposed” the amendments, which were made by the incumbent rulers “only for their own interest”.

He said that the 26th amendment has bulldozed the judiciary’s independence and destroyed people’s hope for getting justice.

He called on the people to also join PTI’s protest against the amendment.

In his address, Mr Ayub, the opposition leader in National Assembly, said the KP chief minister’s announcement “should be followed in letter and spirit by the PTI workers”.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif were responsible for inflation and disorder.

Mr Qaiser, the former NA speaker, said the entire nation will have to come out and support PTI’s new line of action.

The recent constitutional amendments were “not acceptable to us,” he said, adding that the “attack” on KP House in Islamabad was, in fact, “an attack on the people of KP”.

Earlier this week, the provincial government decided to lodge an FIR against Islamabad police chief Ali Nasir Rizvi and 600 unidentified people under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, for “illegally raiding” the KP House in the federal capital.

During the rally in Swabi, the speeches of PTI’s incarcerated leader were also played on the big screen.

Other leaders who addressed the event included Mr Azhar, Ms Wazir, and MNAs Shahram Khan Tarakai and Sheikh Waqas Akram.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Quetta bombing
Updated 10 Nov, 2024

Quetta bombing

THERE appears to be no end to the stream of violent incidents occurring in Balochistan, indicating a clear failure ...
Burdened courts
10 Nov, 2024

Burdened courts

ACCORDING to recent reports, the new chief justice has set about implementing a recently adopted plan for clearing...
Playing in Pakistan
10 Nov, 2024

Playing in Pakistan

MOHSIN Naqvi, Pakistan’s cricket chief, has shown a brave face. Now he has to be unrelenting and put the onus on...
Wake-up call
Updated 09 Nov, 2024

Wake-up call

Pakistan must heed UN's wake-up call and bring its laws and practices in line with its international human rights obligations.
Foreign banks’ exit
09 Nov, 2024

Foreign banks’ exit

WHY are foreign banks leaving Pakistan? In the last couple of decades, we have seen a number of global banking...
Kurram protest
09 Nov, 2024

Kurram protest

FED up with the state’s apathy towards their plight, the people of Kurram tribal district took to the streets on...