E-Paper | November 09, 2024

Remittances jump by 35pc in July-October

Shahid Iqbal Published November 9, 2024 Updated November 9, 2024 10:31am

KARACHI: Remittances from overseas Pakistani workers surged 35 per cent in the first four months of the current fiscal year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed on Friday.

The country received $11.8 billion during July-October FY25 compared to $8.8bn in the same period last year, an increase of 34.7pc. Inflows in October rose year-on-year 24pc and month-on-month 6.7pc to $3.05bn.

The country is struggling to arrange $26bn to meet external debt repayment obligations in the current fiscal year.

The higher inflows of remittances usually used to meet the trade deficit.

With a meagre $98 million current account deficit, this inflow would help easing pressure on external debt servicing front.

Recently, the governor SBP expressed the hope that the country would be able to secure $14bn debt rollover while arrangements were being made for $6bn.

Financial experts believe if this bullish trend persists, the country could receive unprecedented remittances in FY25, breaking the $32bn record hit in FY22. The country received about $30bn in remittances in FY24.

During the calendar year 2023, one million Pakistanis — skilled and non-skilled — went abroad, suggesting inflows would be higher in future. According to the data, the highest inflows came from Saudi Arabia but the highest growth was noted in from UAE.

The State Bank reported the inflows from Saudi Arabia and UAE were $2.923bn and $2.33bn during July-October, showing a growth of 37pc and 55.8pc, respectively.

The inflows from the US and the UK were $1.199bn and $1.771bn, up 14pc and 38.7pc. Remittances from GCC states and EU countries rose 19.3pc and 27pc to $1.181bn and $1.451bn.

The rising inflows would also boost SBP’s forex holdings. The central bank is a regular buyer of dollars from the interbank currency market. It purchased $1.2bn from the market in June and July.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Broken promises

Broken promises

Ghazan Jamal
Perhaps the biggest impediment to the successful mainstreaming of ex-Fata and its development has been the lack of funding.

Editorial

Wake-up call
Updated 09 Nov, 2024

Wake-up call

Pakistan must heed UN's wake-up call and bring its laws and practices in line with its international human rights obligations.
Foreign banks’ exit
09 Nov, 2024

Foreign banks’ exit

WHY are foreign banks leaving Pakistan? In the last couple of decades, we have seen a number of global banking...
Kurram protest
09 Nov, 2024

Kurram protest

FED up with the state’s apathy towards their plight, the people of Kurram tribal district took to the streets on...
IHK resolution
Updated 08 Nov, 2024

IHK resolution

If the BJP administration were to listen to Kashmiris, it could pave the way for the resumption of the political process in IHK.
Climate realities
08 Nov, 2024

Climate realities

THE Air Quality Index in Lahore once again shot past the 1,000-level mark on Wednesday morning, registering at an...
Rule by fear
08 Nov, 2024

Rule by fear

THE abduction of an opposition MNA, as claimed by PTI, is yet another grim episode in Pakistan’s ongoing crisis of...