Govt raises superior judicial, house rent allowance for SC judges

Umer Mehtab Published November 7, 2024 Updated November 7, 2024 06:25pm

The federal government has significantly increased the superior judicial and house rent allowance for the judges of the Supreme Court, a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the government had increased the house rent and the salaries of the high court judges, after the law ministry — according to sources — had asked to revise the house rent of judges from Rs65,000, considering the surge in house rents in Islamabad over the years.

According to the notification — signed by acting president Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani — issued on November 4, the house rent of SC judges has increased from Rs68,000 to Rs350,000.

Likewise, the superior judicial allowance of the judges has also been increased from Rs4,28,040 to Rs1,061,163.

The order made changes to paragraphs 20 and 22 of the Supreme Court Judges (leave, pension and privilege) Order, 1997.

It will be called Supreme Court Judges (Leave. Pension and Privileges) (Amendment) Order, 2024, the notification said.

Last year, former Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had increased the monthly salaries of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) and other Supreme Court judges to Rs1.2 million and Rs1.1m, respectively.

