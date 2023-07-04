DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 04, 2023

Monthly salary of chief justice increased to Rs1.2m

Nadir Guramani Published July 4, 2023 Updated July 4, 2023 01:44pm

Acting president and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday issued an order increasing the monthly salaries of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) and other Supreme Court judges to Rs1.2 million and Rs1.1m, respectively.

The order issued by Sanjrani dated July 3, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said that the changes would come into effect at once and would be deemed to have taken effect on and from the first day of the current month.

Under the order, titled the “Salary of Judges of the Supreme Court Order 2023, the CJP would be paid Rs1,229,189 per mensem (every month) while other top court judges would be paid Rs1,161,163 per mensem.

Under the previous order issued by President Dr Arif Alvi in June 2022, the CJP’s monthly salary was Rs1,024,324 while that of other top court judges was Rs967,636.

The increase amounts to about 20pc.

The order issued by Sanjrani today said that the previous order was hereby repealed.

The development comes after legislation recommending an increase in the perks of the previous and future Senate chairpersons received backlash, including from within the upper house.

The Senate chairman has had a busy few days handling the responsibilities of the president’s office after Alvi travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Haj.

A day earlier, he had signed an ordinance to introduce further amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, allowing the accountability watchdog to detain suspects over “non-cooperation”.

Last week, Sanjrani had also signed two bills, the amended Finance Bill 2023-24 and the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2023, into law.

The finance bill was passed after the government made several changes, including fiscal tightening measures, dictated by the Internat­ional Monetary Fund in a last-ditch effort to secure critical funding.

The elections law is aimed at limiting the disqualification of lawmakers to five years with a retrospective effect. It also aims to empower the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce election dates unilaterally without having to consult the president.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stop Islamophobia
Updated 04 Jul, 2023

Stop Islamophobia

Countries should deploy all, including legal, means to stop the march of Islamophobia before it’s too late.
Debt management
Updated 04 Jul, 2023

Debt management

Pakistan's ability to raise funds from partners hinges on securing a larger IMF programme.
Fake encounters
04 Jul, 2023

Fake encounters

IT is time our institutions acknowledged so-called police encounters as murders committed by men in uniform. A ...
Restoring faith
Updated 03 Jul, 2023

Restoring faith

Our parliament resembles a battleground for the uncouth, not a platform for reasoned debate.
Power crisis
03 Jul, 2023

Power crisis

EVEN with IMF funds almost in hand, Pakistan’s worsening blackouts continue to signal economic distress. Signs are...
Heritage economy
03 Jul, 2023

Heritage economy

THE tide may be turning on Sindh’s syncretic heritage. But its fortunes will be difficult to change if decades of...