Govt increases perks, privileges of high court judges

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased salaries and house rent allowance of high court judges, a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice has indicated.

According to the notification signed by acting president Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, the house rent of high court judges has been increased from Rs65,000 to Rs350,000.

Likewise, the superior judicial allowance of the judges has also been increased from Rs342,431 to Rs1,090,000.

The notification, however, asked the high courts to formulate “a policy in respect of the vehicles including fuel, maintenance, drivers and inter-bench travel”.

According to the sources with the recent increase in the superior judicial allowance, the salary of a high court judge would exceed to Rs2m.

Sources said the Islamabad High Court had asked the law ministry to revise the house rent of judges from Rs65,000, considering the surge in house rents in Islamabad over the years.

Published in Dawn, November 6th, 2024