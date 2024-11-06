E-Paper | November 06, 2024

Govt increases perks, privileges of high court judges

Malik Asad Published November 6, 2024 Updated November 6, 2024 11:46am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased salaries and house rent allowance of high court judges, a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice has indicated.

According to the notification signed by acting president Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, the house rent of high court judges has been increased from Rs65,000 to Rs350,000.

Likewise, the superior judicial allowance of the judges has also been increased from Rs342,431 to Rs1,090,000.

The notification, however, asked the high courts to formulate “a policy in respect of the vehicles including fuel, maintenance, drivers and inter-bench travel”.

According to the sources with the recent increase in the superior judicial allowance, the salary of a high court judge would exceed to Rs2m.

Sources said the Islamabad High Court had asked the law ministry to revise the house rent of judges from Rs65,000, considering the surge in house rents in Islamabad over the years.

Published in Dawn, November 6th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rushed legislation
Updated 06 Nov, 2024

Rushed legislation

For all its stress on "supremacy of parliament", the ruling coalition has wasted no opportunity to reiterate where its allegiances truly lie.
Jail reform policy
06 Nov, 2024

Jail reform policy

THE state is making a fresh attempt to improve conditions in Pakistan’s penitentiaries by developing a national...
BISP overhaul
06 Nov, 2024

BISP overhaul

IT has emerged that the spouses of over 28,500 Sindh government employees have been illicitly benefiting from BISP....
Smog hazard
Updated 05 Nov, 2024

Smog hazard

The catastrophe unfolding in Lahore is a product of authorities’ repeated failure to recognise environmental impact of rapid urbanisation.
Monetary policy
05 Nov, 2024

Monetary policy

IN an aggressive move, the State Bank on Monday reduced its key policy rate by a hefty 250bps to 15pc. This is the...
Cultural power
05 Nov, 2024

Cultural power

AS vital modes of communication, art and culture have the power to overcome social and international barriers....