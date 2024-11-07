No complaint yet in ex-CJP Isa car ‘attack’ case: London police

LONDON: More than a week after PTI protesters heckled former top judge Qazi Faez Isa after an event at Middle Temple in London’s Chancery Lane, police told Dawn that no formal complaint has been registered with them regarding the incident.

In response to questions about whether they were probing what the interior minister framed as an “attack” on a diplomatic vehicle carrying Faez Isa, a spokesperson for the City of London Police told Dawn: “We are aware of an incident which occurred on Middle Temple, near Chancery Lane, on the evening of Oct 29, that involved protesters surrounding a vehicle.

However, they added, “At this time, there have been no official allegations made to the City of London Police.”

The incident in question occurred last week on Tuesday when PTI protesters chased and banged their fists on a car from the Pakistan High Commission in which Mr Isa was leaving the Middle Temple venue.

Nawaz departs for Geneva for scheduled medical check-ups

After videos of PTI protesters chasing the car went viral, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued a statement asserting a complaint will be lodged with police and that the attackers will be punished.

Earlier this week, Pakistan High Commission sources told reporters that a complaint about the incident was forwarded to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and that “police is investigating the case” after Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar urged the UK government to escalate the matter.

Sources told Dawn that a complaint was sent to the diplomatic police and they are working on the case.

Diplomatic police is a reference to the Parliamentary and Diplo­matic Police (PaDP), a specialist unit within the Metropolitan Police Service which is responsible for protecting prominent buildings and diplomatic property.

In response to a question asking for details on whether they are investigating the Middle Temple car incident, Met Police told Dawn that the Chancery Lane jurisdiction doesn’t fall under Met Police.

Former SC judge Faez Isa was travelling in a diplomatic vehicle which comes under the security purview of diplomatic police.

High Commission sources say former officials who request diplomatic vehicles are provided them, and that it is not an uncommon practice.

Nawaz leaves for Geneva

PML-N president Nawaz Sharif departed from London for Geneva on Wednesday for scheduled medical check-ups.

The former prime minister is expected to return to London in a few days and will leave for Pakistan on Nov 16.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is also expected to join him in Geneva.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2024