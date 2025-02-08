Breathe Pakistan International Climate Change Conference 2026

International Climate Change Conference 2025

Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad
Thursday, February 6 & Friday, February 7, 2025

A two-day climate change conference featuring over 90 international and local speakers, approximately 2,000 attendees, and 15 sessions focused on stronger climate governance and global advocacy.

International Climate Change Conference 2026

Following the inaugural Breathe Pakistan International Climate Change Conference 2025, Dawn Media reaffirms its commitment to engaging stakeholders and the public in driving climate action and keeping this urgent issue at the forefront.

Climate Projects

Explore our initiatives.

Carbon Footprint Calculator

Track and understand your carbon emissions

Declaration

Champion climate democracy — because an inclusive, sustainable future is possible

Pledge

Show your commitment. Pledge your support for climate action

Children & Climate

Join the movement with Young World and Oxford University Press — become a Mycelium Warrior

Events

Stay informed about upcoming speakers, sessions, and how to registe

Climate Journalism

Billions Will Suffer If Rapid Glacial Melt Continues: Report | Dawn News English

DawnNews English
Floods Wreak Havoc in Punjab | Dozens of Villages Submerged | Dawn News

Dawn News
Breathe Pakistan: Urgency Of Climate Change Part 2 | Dawn News English

DawnNews English
Tides of Change: Combating Plastic Pollution on Our Beaches | Aware89 X Breathe Pakistan

CityFM89
Billions Will Suffer If Rapid Glacial Melt Continues: Report | Dawn News English

Dawn News
Breathe Pakistan: Urgency of Climate Change | Part 1 | Dawn News English

DawnNews English
Many areas in GB’s Ghizer cut off for 5th day as Gilgit-Shandur road remains blocked

Breathe Pakistan
‘No longer rare disasters’: Experts urge shift from relief to adaptation as floods ravage Pakistan

Breathe Pakistan
Deforestation’s Role in Pakistan’s Floods Explained | Khabar Se Khabar | Dawn News

Dawn News
Turn Trash into Treasure: The Magic of Composting | Aware89 X Breathe Pakistan

CityFM89
Her Earth Advocates - Filmmakers Vs Climate Change // Freestyling #13

CityFM89