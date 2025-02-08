International Climate Change Conference 2025Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad
Thursday, February 6 & Friday, February 7, 2025
A two-day climate change conference featuring over 90 international and local speakers, approximately 2,000 attendees, and 15 sessions focused on stronger climate governance and global advocacy.
International Climate Change Conference 2026
Following the inaugural Breathe Pakistan International Climate Change Conference 2025, Dawn Media reaffirms its commitment to engaging stakeholders and the public in driving climate action and keeping this urgent issue at the forefront.