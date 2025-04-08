Settling differences

SOMETHING is stirring within the PTI. Some of its older hands are back in the limelight, ostensibly to make another attempt at securing a rapprochement with the establishment. Imran Khan is prepared to come to the negotiating table if the establishment is prepared to talk, PTI veteran Azam Khan Swati recently communicated through the media.

It is unclear what has changed. Why now, and what different result is being expected? After all, ever since his ouster, Mr Khan has been quite open about his desire to negotiate only with the security establishment. However, though he has been quite clear that he will talk to the generals and no one else, the same sentiment doesn’t seem to have been reciprocated by the other side.

Several attempts have been made to secure some kind of agreement between the two, but talks have ultimately broken down due to the rigid positions taken by them. What makes the present situation more interesting is how it has triggered unease both within and without the party. The party’s cadres are clearly not on the same page, but the PTI’s rivals also seem unnaturally enthusiastic about celebrating the party’s weaknesses.

Undoubtedly, something is afoot that the masses are not privy to. There have been rumours about an ‘international’ attempt being made to contain the fallout of the PTI-establishment rift before things turn more toxic. It seems worth pointing out here that recent developments in the US have been suggesting a gathering geopolitical storm along with an international economic crisis.

There’s also the matter of a Pakistan-specific legislation that is slowly snaking its way through the American legislative system. An adverse outcome in case it’s put to the vote could prove quite embarrassing. Pakistan cannot face any more upheaval with a house divided. Much has been expended to steady the ship since the 2022 political crisis, and it would be folly to squander it all because of a few resolvable differences.

If talks can lead to a settlement of Pakistan’s political crisis, they should be conducted with all seriousness. However, any ‘solution’ that is arrived at must not exclude or sideline any of the legitimate stakeholders in Pakistan’s political process. This is crucial, because unless there is a broad agreement on the path forward, the country will remain trapped in a cycle of recurring instability.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2025