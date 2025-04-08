US govt’s semester exchange programme for Pakistani students comes to an end after 15 years

The Global Undergraduate Exchange (Global UGRAD) Pakistan Programme has been discontinued after 15 years, a statement from the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) said on Tuesday.

The semester exchange programme, administered by the USEFP, provided Pakistani students an opportunity to enrich their education by spending one semester of non-degree study at a US university or college.

In an announcement today, USEFP said: “We regret to inform you that after 15 incredible years, the Global Undergraduate Exchange Programne for Pakistan has come to an end. The US Department of State informed USEFP that the Global UGRAD-Pakistan Programme will no longer be offered.

“We understand that this news may be disappointing, especially for those who applied this year and were looking forward to this opportunity.”

It said that the programme had provided “life-changing experiences” to thousands of students over the years, fostering academic growth, cultural exchange and leadership development.

The Global UGRAD Pakistan Programme was funded by the US government and was launched in 2010]2 to enhance Pakistani students’ community engagement abilities, commitment to service and leadership skills.

The USEFP is a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the US and Pakistan governments. Its mission is to promote understanding between the peoples of Pakistan and the US through educational and cultural exchange programmes.

USEFP said it was “immensely proud” of the impact the programme had had on its participants and the communities they had affected.

“We sincerely appreciate your interest in the programme and your commitment to personal and academic growth. While this chapter is closing, we encourage you to explore other exchange and scholarship opportunities that may align with your aspirations.”

The decision comes in the wake of massive budget cuts of overseas development and aid programmes by the Trump administration, with multi-year contracts pared down by 92 per cent, or $54 billion.

On his first day in office, US President Donald Trump had signed an executive order demanding a freeze on all US foreign aid for 90 days. The pause aimed to allow the administration to review overseas spending with an eye to gutting programmes not aligned with Trump’s “America First” agenda.

The review in part targeted multi-year foreign assistance contracts awarded by the US Agency for International Development, with the vast majority eliminated during its course.