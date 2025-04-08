E-Paper | April 08, 2025

US govt’s semester exchange programme for Pakistani students comes to an end after 15 years

Dawn.com Published April 8, 2025 Updated April 8, 2025 05:54pm

The Global Undergraduate Exchange (Global UGRAD) Pakistan Programme has been discontinued after 15 years, a statement from the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) said on Tuesday.

The semester exchange programme, administered by the USEFP, provided Pakistani students an opportunity to enrich their education by spending one semester of non-degree study at a US university or college.

In an announcement today, USEFP said: “We regret to inform you that after 15 incredible years, the Global Undergraduate Exchange Programne for Pakistan has come to an end. The US Department of State informed USEFP that the Global UGRAD-Pakistan Programme will no longer be offered.

“We understand that this news may be disappointing, especially for those who applied this year and were looking forward to this opportunity.”

It said that the programme had provided “life-changing experiences” to thousands of students over the years, fostering academic growth, cultural exchange and leadership development.

The Global UGRAD Pakistan Programme was funded by the US government and was launched in 2010]2 to enhance Pakistani students’ community engagement abilities, commitment to service and leadership skills.

The USEFP is a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the US and Pakistan governments. Its mission is to promote understanding between the peoples of Pakistan and the US through educational and cultural exchange programmes.

USEFP said it was “immensely proud” of the impact the programme had had on its participants and the communities they had affected.

“We sincerely appreciate your interest in the programme and your commitment to personal and academic growth. While this chapter is closing, we encourage you to explore other exchange and scholarship opportunities that may align with your aspirations.”

The decision comes in the wake of massive budget cuts of overseas development and aid programmes by the Trump administration, with multi-year contracts pared down by 92 per cent, or $54 billion.

On his first day in office, US President Donald Trump had signed an executive order demanding a freeze on all US foreign aid for 90 days. The pause aimed to allow the administration to review overseas spending with an eye to gutting programmes not aligned with Trump’s “America First” agenda.

The review in part targeted multi-year foreign assistance contracts awarded by the US Agency for International Development, with the vast majority eliminated during its course.

Pak US Ties, Trump 2.0
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

In fight mode

In fight mode

Arifa Noor
The bouts between political parties and establishment take a toll on country far more than they do on political parties.

Editorial

Meltdown
08 Apr, 2025

Meltdown

A full-blown trade war is upon us as the era of the rules-based, multilateral trading order is nearly over.
Settling differences
Updated 08 Apr, 2025

Settling differences

Unless there is a broad agreement on the path forward, the country will remain trapped in a cycle of recurring instability.
Glacial ingenuity
08 Apr, 2025

Glacial ingenuity

NECESSITY is indeed the mother of invention, as witnessed in Gilgit-Baltistan. In these areas, where climate change...
Going dry
Updated 07 Apr, 2025

Going dry

Authorities should refrain from undertaking any water scheme that infringes on rights of any federating unit to avoid more controversies.
Afghan return
07 Apr, 2025

Afghan return

AS expected, the government of Pakistan is moving ahead with its plan to forcibly repatriate Afghan Citizenship Card...
Hurting women
07 Apr, 2025

Hurting women

MONTH after month, the figures of crimes against women in the country indicate that our society is close to...