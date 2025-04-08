E-Paper | April 08, 2025

First baby girl born in UK from womb transplant

AFP Published April 8, 2025 Updated April 8, 2025 08:30pm

A baby girl has become the first in the UK to be born from a womb transplant, after her aunt donated her uterus to her mother, a London hospital said on Tuesday.

Amy was born on February 27 at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in London, two years after her mum, Grace Davidson, received a womb transplant from her older sister.

“We have been given the greatest gift we could ever have asked for,” the new mum said.

She added that she hoped “going forward this could become a wonderful reality, and provide an additional option for women who would otherwise be unable to carry their own child”.

“The room was full of people who have helped us on the journey to actually having Amy,” her father, Angus Davidson, told the Press Association news agency.

“We had been kind of suppressing emotion, probably for 10 years, and you don’t know how that’s going to come out — ugly crying it turns out,” he added.

Grace Davidson, 36, suffers from a rare condition known as Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser syndrome and was born without a functioning womb, the hospital said in a statement.

She became the first woman in the UK to receive a womb transplant, which was donated by her sister Amy Purdie, 42, who has two daughters, aged 10 and six.

The transplant was performed in February 2023 at the Oxford Transplant Centre, part of the Oxford University Hospitals foundation.

Professor Richard Smith, a consultant gynaecological surgeon who co-leads the UK living donor programme, said Amy’s birth was the “culmination of over 25 years of research”.

More than 100 womb transplants have been carried out worldwide since the first ones in Sweden in 2013, and around 50 healthy babies have been born.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

In fight mode

In fight mode

Arifa Noor
The bouts between political parties and establishment take a toll on country far more than they do on political parties.

Editorial

Meltdown
08 Apr, 2025

Meltdown

A full-blown trade war is upon us as the era of the rules-based, multilateral trading order is nearly over.
Settling differences
Updated 08 Apr, 2025

Settling differences

Unless there is a broad agreement on the path forward, the country will remain trapped in a cycle of recurring instability.
Glacial ingenuity
08 Apr, 2025

Glacial ingenuity

NECESSITY is indeed the mother of invention, as witnessed in Gilgit-Baltistan. In these areas, where climate change...
Going dry
Updated 07 Apr, 2025

Going dry

Authorities should refrain from undertaking any water scheme that infringes on rights of any federating unit to avoid more controversies.
Afghan return
07 Apr, 2025

Afghan return

AS expected, the government of Pakistan is moving ahead with its plan to forcibly repatriate Afghan Citizenship Card...
Hurting women
07 Apr, 2025

Hurting women

MONTH after month, the figures of crimes against women in the country indicate that our society is close to...