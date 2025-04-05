E-Paper | April 05, 2025

PCB slams incident involving Khushdil Shah and spectators in New Zealand

Umaid Wasim Published April 5, 2025 Updated April 5, 2025 06:22pm
Pakistan’s Khushdil Shah (C) is held back after reacting to comments from the crowd during the third one day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on April 5. — AFP
Pakistan’s Khushdil Shah (C) is held back after reacting to comments from the crowd during the third one day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on April 5. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday condemned the incident where “abusive language was directed at national players by foreign spectators” during the match against New Zealand.

In the final one-day international (ODI) of the series against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui, Pakistan’s brittle batting was exposed again as a Ben Sears-inspired New Zealand won the third ODI by 43 runs on Saturday to sweep the series 3-0.

During the match, there was an incident where Pakistani cricketer Khushdil Shah had to be held back by security staff after reacting to “inappropriate remarks” from the crowd.

“The Pakistan cricket team management has strongly condemned the abusive language directed at national players by foreign spectators,” the statement issued by the PCB read.

It added that during the match today, foreign spectators had hurled inappropriate remarks at Pakistani cricketers present on the field.

“When anti-Pakistan slogans emerged, cricketer Khushdil stepped in and urged the spectators to refrain,” the statement said, adding that “In response, Afghan spectators escalated the situation by using further inappropriate language in Pashto.”

The PCB added that following the Pakistani team’s complaint, stadium officials intervened and ejected the two disruptive spectators.

On Thursday, in a similar incident involving spectators in Australia, officials said they would tighten security at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after a “disappointing” breach that allowed two men to bring guns into the stadium at an Australian Rules football match.

Police said they had found weapons on a 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old man after the pair refused to leave the MCG over their behaviour while in the crowd of 82,058 for the match between Collingwood and Carlton.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Electricity relief
Updated 05 Apr, 2025

Electricity relief

If govt ensures that requisite power reforms are implemented, it will earn much praise for reforming a vital segment of the economy.
Trump’s trade wars
Updated 05 Apr, 2025

Trump’s trade wars

Shoddy math applied by US to indiscriminately penalise its trading partners signals the end of an era of global trade liberalisation.
Legalised land grab
Updated 05 Apr, 2025

Legalised land grab

The Modi government from its inception has been attacking India’s minorities, the largest such community in its crosshairs being the Muslims.
More than words
Updated 04 Apr, 2025

More than words

Holistic development can only work when there is organic and credible political activity in the province.
Poor publicity
04 Apr, 2025

Poor publicity

FORTUNE does not seem to be favouring the PTI — at least not yet. With the party’s founder confined from public...
Party pooper
04 Apr, 2025

Party pooper

INDIA’s role of a spoilsport is tiresome. From pulling books from shelves, such as Wendy Doniger’s The Hindus: ...