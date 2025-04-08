E-Paper | April 08, 2025

Cop allegedly kills fiancée in Qambar-Shahdadkot over marriage refusal: police

Mohammad Hussain Khan Published April 8, 2025 Updated April 8, 2025 07:38pm

A young teacher was allegedly murdered by her fiancé, a serving police officer, in Qambar-Shahdadkot after she declined to marry him, a senior official said on Monday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Qambar-Shahdadkot Sajid Sadozai, Sadaf Hasloo was targeted allegedly by policeman Fareed Hasloo.

“The deceased and the assailant belonged to the same tribe,” he told Dawn.com.

The SSP added that Sadaf had been engaged to the suspect for quite some time but had lately grown reluctant to marry him.

“She was a resident of Larkana district and used to teach in Qambar city’s village as a primary school teacher,” SSP Sadozai said, adding that the victim was travelling home in a van when she was targeted by the assailant, who fled after the attack.

“She received four bullet wounds on the upper part of her body and died instantly,” SSO Sadozai added.

Besides, he added, a pedestrian who happened to be a political party’s local leader, Mahboob Rahujo, also received bullet injuries due to indiscriminate firing by the assailant.

The SSP said that a first information report (FIR) was being lodged now as the family had completed the funeral proceedings, adding that the suspect had turned off his cell phone, but the police were carrying out investigations regarding his whereabouts to arrest him.

Incidents of violence against women are common across the country. In December 2023, the Asian Development Bank reported in a study that domestic violence was emerging as a silent pandemic in Pakistan, posing a serious challenge to society and the state.

A pregnant woman was killed by her husband last week over a domestic dispute, police said on Sunday.

In March, a woman seeking khula was allegedly killed by her husband outside the Malir court premises. In a separate incident, a woman was stabbed and killed, allegedly by her former husband, inside a local hotel in the Nursery area.

According to a ‘Mapping Gender-Based Violence (GBV) 2024’ report released by the Sustainable Social Development Organisation, conviction rates for gender-based violence in Pakistan were extremely low.

In Punjab, domestic violence cases stood at 1,167, with just three convictions, whereas KP totalled 446 cases of domestic violence, but no convictions were recorded.

Sindh registered 375 cases for domestic violence, but no justice was served in terms of convictions.

Balochistan had the highest conviction count among all provinces for the category, with 25 convictions out of 160 cases.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

In fight mode

In fight mode

Arifa Noor
The bouts between political parties and establishment take a toll on country far more than they do on political parties.

Editorial

Meltdown
08 Apr, 2025

Meltdown

A full-blown trade war is upon us as the era of the rules-based, multilateral trading order is nearly over.
Settling differences
Updated 08 Apr, 2025

Settling differences

Unless there is a broad agreement on the path forward, the country will remain trapped in a cycle of recurring instability.
Glacial ingenuity
08 Apr, 2025

Glacial ingenuity

NECESSITY is indeed the mother of invention, as witnessed in Gilgit-Baltistan. In these areas, where climate change...
Going dry
Updated 07 Apr, 2025

Going dry

Authorities should refrain from undertaking any water scheme that infringes on rights of any federating unit to avoid more controversies.
Afghan return
07 Apr, 2025

Afghan return

AS expected, the government of Pakistan is moving ahead with its plan to forcibly repatriate Afghan Citizenship Card...
Hurting women
07 Apr, 2025

Hurting women

MONTH after month, the figures of crimes against women in the country indicate that our society is close to...