All three Muslim members re-elected to US Congress

WASHINGTON: All three Muslim members of the US House of Representatives were reelected on Tuesday with commanding majorities, reinforcing their positions as influential voices in the ongoing debate on US foreign policy, particularly regarding Israel.

Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat and the first Palestinian-American woman in Congress, secured a fourth term representing Michigan’s 13th District.

Tlaib, who enjoys strong support from the Arab-American community in Dearborn, garnered 70pc of the vote, defeating her Republican challenger, James Hooper, who received 26pc.

Tlaib was unopposed in Michigan’s August primary and has been a vocal critic of US policy toward Israel. She remains the only Palestinian-American currently serving in Congress.

Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American woman in Congress, was reelected for a third term representing Minnesota’s 5th District, which includes Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs.

Omar, a former refugee, received 75.2pc of the vote. Like Tlaib, she has been a staunch critic of US military support for Israel, particularly during its conflict with Gaza.

Democratic Rep. Andre Carson of Indiana, another prominent Muslim figure, was also reelected, securing his seat in the 7th District with 68.2pc of the vote. He defeated Republican John Schmitz. Carson has represented the district since 2008, following the death of his grandmother, Julia Carson, who had held the seat.

Meanwhile, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, another member of the “Squad,” easily won re-election in New York’s 14th District. She defeated Republican Tina Forte to earn a fourth term, continuing her advocacy for Palestine in Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez’s victory was part of the broader trend of strong Democratic wins, though other members of the progressive “Squad,” such as Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri, faced setbacks.

Pakistani-American candidates

Meanwhile, Salman Bhojani and Suleman Lalani have secured their second consecutive terms in the Texas State House.

Bhojani, who joined the Texas assembly in 2022, has made healthcare, education, and business development his primary focus while also championing immigrant rights.

Lalani successfully defended his seat with 56.1pc of the vote, totaling 32,141 votes against Republican challenger Lee Simmons, who received 25,197 votes, or 43.9pc.

In contrast, Republican Aaron Bashir, the only Pakistani-American congressional candidate, faced a narrow defeat in Pennsylvania, signaling both the challenges and strides of minority candidates in varied political landscapes.

