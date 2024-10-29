E-Paper | October 29, 2024

One in three tree species at risk of extinction

AFP Published October 29, 2024 Updated October 29, 2024 09:29am
A FALLEN eucalyptus tree lies next to a soy field in Lobos, Argentina. Several species of eucalyptus were included in an update of the “red list” of threatened species published on Monday.—AFP
A FALLEN eucalyptus tree lies next to a soy field in Lobos, Argentina. Several species of eucalyptus were included in an update of the “red list” of threatened species published on Monday.—AFP

CALI: More than one in three species of trees are at risk of extinction worldwide, threatening life as we know it on Earth, according to a report published on Monday.

The warning came in the Global Tree Assessment, contained in an update of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Issued to coincide with the UN’s COP16 summit on biodiversity, held in the Colombian city of Cali, the report said over 16,000 tree species are at risk of extinction.

More than 47,000 species were assessed for the study, out of an estimated 58,000 species thought to exist in the world.

They also make the oxygen we breathe, and absorb heat-trapping carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere. “Trees are essential to support life on Earth through their vital role in ecosystems, and millions of people depend upon them for their lives and livelihoods,” said IUCN director general Grethel Aguilar.

Trees are felled for logging and to clear land for farming and human expansion. Climate change poses an additional threat through worsening drought and wildfires.

The numbers are not merely symbolic. People “rely on tree species for food, timber, fuels (and) medicines,” expert Emily Beech said.

A 2015 study estimated there are about three trillion individual trees in the world.

The study, published in the science journal Nature, estimated that over 15 billion trees are cut down each year, and the global number of trees has fallen by nearly half since the start of human civilisation.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2024

Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
Climate Change
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regional trade
Updated 29 Oct, 2024

Regional trade

If done right, restored trade relations with India can also open the door to better bilateral ties.
Speaker’s remarks
29 Oct, 2024

Speaker’s remarks

THOUGH the ECP has been formally admonished not once but twice for its continuing failure to obey the Supreme...
On the edge
29 Oct, 2024

On the edge

PAKISTAN is on the verge of hitting 50 polio cases this year. A look at the trends leaves one bewildered. We were...
Wave of violence
Updated 28 Oct, 2024

Wave of violence

If recurrent incidents of violence in KP are left unchecked, they will further erode people’s confidence in the state.
State of chaos
28 Oct, 2024

State of chaos

PAKISTAN is the third-worst country for law and order, according to the World Justice Project’s 2024 Rule of Law...
PSDP spending
28 Oct, 2024

PSDP spending

THE government’s decision to ‘rationalise’ its Public Sector Development Programme must help it ensure...