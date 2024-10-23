E-Paper | October 23, 2024

Heavy rain creates havoc in India’s Bengaluru

Reuters Published October 23, 2024 Updated October 23, 2024 10:07am
COMMUTERS wade through a flooded street following heavy rains in Bengaluru, on Tuesday.—AFP
COMMUTERS wade through a flooded street following heavy rains in Bengaluru, on Tuesday.—AFP

BENGALURU: Parts of India’s tech capital Bengaluru were flooded on Tuesday after heavy overnight rain, and a number of people were feared trapped after a building under construction collapsed due to the downpour.

Indian weather officials expect heavy rain over the next few days in the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as what they called an “upper air cyclonic circulation” lay off the coast.

Bengaluru, once known as India’s garden city, has been suffering under various issues from gridlocked traffic to poor civic facilities. Rapid urbanisation and the encroachment of the city’s lakes have blocked connecting canals, limiting Bengaluru’s capacity to absorb and siphon off water.

On Tuesday, residents faced waterlogged roads, fallen trees and many cars floating in water after a downpour overnight that surpassed records for the highest rain in 24 hours in the past couple of decades. Local authorities said that 241 mm of rainfall was recorded in the past week, more than double the normal for the period.

Television visuals showed people being rescued in boats and tractors, carrying their belonging as they were taken to safe locations. At least 15 people were rescued from a building under construction that collapsed after the rain and rescuers are still looking for more, a local police official said.

The city witnessed its heaviest rain in decades in 2022, when the IT industry was disrupted due to waist-deep water in many neighbourhoods. The latest round of flooding is in contrast to an acute water shortage earlier this year.

Published in Dawn, October 23th, 2024

India
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unliveable cities
Updated 23 Oct, 2024

Unliveable cities

The state must pay heed to suggestions of the ADB, which describes nation’s urban centres as “congested, unattractive and polluted”.
Ending polio
23 Oct, 2024

Ending polio

WITH polio cases in Pakistan rising sharply in recent weeks, the government has unveiled the National Emergency...
Small relief
23 Oct, 2024

Small relief

HELPED by a tepid domestic demand and significant growth in home remittances, the country’s current account ...
The next chief justice
Updated 22 Oct, 2024

The next chief justice

The ruling coalition must demonstrate that its intent was never to interfere in Justice Shah’s elevation and nominate him as its first choice.
Warning signs
22 Oct, 2024

Warning signs

TROUBLING reports have emerged from Khyber’s Tirah area of militant gangs entrenching themselves in the region....
Alarming resurgence
22 Oct, 2024

Alarming resurgence

AFTER three decades of virtual eradication, diphtheria has made a devastating comeback in Pakistan, particularly in...