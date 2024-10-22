E-Paper | October 22, 2024

Deceased Duki miners’ families get compensation

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 22, 2024 Updated October 22, 2024 08:14am
A labourer, who along with others was injured after gunmen attacked a cluster of small private coal mines, receives medical assistance in the Trauma Centre at the Civil Hospital in Quetta on Oct 11, 2024. — Reuters/File
QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Monday distributed compensation cheques among family members of the 21 miners who were martyred in an attack by armed men at a coal mine field of Duki district on October 11.

The families were paid Rs1.5 million each. The cheques were handed over to the family members by Duki Deputy Commissioner Kaleemullah Kakar at a ceremony held at his office.

The Balochistan government had announced compensation for the families of the 21 martyred miners and six injured people.

The injured coal miners were paid the compensation in cash when Chief Minister Bugti visited the Quetta Civil Hospital to inquire after their health.

Awami National Party district president Haji Izzatullah Nasar, President of Labour Federation Sher Muhammad Kakar and families of the martyred coal miners attended the compensation cheques distribution ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Kakar said the government is taking all possible measures to ensure safety of coal miners.

Published in Dawn, October 22th, 2024

