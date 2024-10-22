Deceased Duki miners’ families get compensation

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Monday distributed compensation cheques among family members of the 21 miners who were martyred in an attack by armed men at a coal mine field of Duki district on October 11.

The families were paid Rs1.5 million each. The cheques were handed over to the family members by Duki Deputy Commissioner Kaleemullah Kakar at a ceremony held at his office.

The Balochistan government had announced compensation for the families of the 21 martyred miners and six injured people.

The injured coal miners were paid the compensation in cash when Chief Minister Bugti visited the Quetta Civil Hospital to inquire after their health.

Awami National Party district president Haji Izzatullah Nasar, President of Labour Federation Sher Muhammad Kakar and families of the martyred coal miners attended the compensation cheques distribution ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Kakar said the government is taking all possible measures to ensure safety of coal miners.

