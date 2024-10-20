Aurangzeb due in US today for talks with IMF, WB

WASHINGTON: Fina­nce Minister Muham­mad Aurangzeb is set to arrive in the US capital on Sunday to participate in the annual meetings of the International Mone­tary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

Aurangzeb will lead a delegation that includes the finance secretary, economic affairs secretary, State Bank of Pakistan governor, and other key officials from the financial sector.

During their week-long visit, the Pakistani delegation is scheduled to engage in high-level discussions with IMF and World Bank leaders, and attend critical sessions of this annual gathering.

Bilateral meetings are also on the agenda, with discussions planned between Pakistani officials and their counterparts from China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and other allied nations.

Additionally, the delegation will hold talks with senior officials from the US Treasury Department.

The IMF and World Bank meetings will commence on October 21 and run through October 26, with the main ministerial sessions taking place from October 22 to 25.

This year’s meetings hold particular significance for Pakistan, following the IMF’s recent approval of a $7 billion loan intended to help stabilise the country’s struggling economy.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2024