E-Paper | October 17, 2024

Pakistan sense series-levelling win over England after Sajid heroics

AFP Published October 17, 2024 Updated October 17, 2024 07:33pm
England’s Ben Duckett walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal by Sajid Khan during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium on October 17. — AFP
England’s Ben Duckett walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal by Sajid Khan during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium on October 17. — AFP
Mohammad Rizwan (R) plays a shot during the third day of second Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium on October 17. — AFP
Mohammad Rizwan (R) plays a shot during the third day of second Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium on October 17. — AFP
England’s players celebrate after the dismissal of Pakistan’s Saim Ayub (2R) during the third day of second Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 17. — AFP
England’s players celebrate after the dismissal of Pakistan’s Saim Ayub (2R) during the third day of second Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 17. — AFP

Pakistan were in a strong position to win the second Test and level the series after removing both England openers on a tricky Multan pitch on Thursday with spinner Sajid Khan being the hero.

The hosts set England a daunting target of 297 before Sajid dismissed Ben Duckett for a duck and fellow spinner Noman Ali had Zak Crawley (three) to leave England on 36-2 after day three.

Ollie Pope and Joe Root were unbeaten on 21 and 12 respectively with 261 still needed for victory and two days left.

Before that, middle-order batsman Salman Agha scored 63 and together with Sajid (22) lifted the home side from a precarious 134-5 with a ninth-wicket stand of 65, taking Pakistan to 221 in their second innings.

England spinners Shoaib Bashir (4-66) and Jack Leach (3-67) had set the visitors on course for another victory but England did not help themselves, dropping Agha on four and then six.

In the end, it was Brydon Carse (2-29) who dismissed Agha, caught in the slip, before fellow pacer Matthew Potts got Sajid out to wrap up the innings.

Pakistan, who made 366 in their first innings, trail the three-match series 1-0 following an innings loss in the first Test, also in Multan.

Earlier, off-spinner Sajid took 7-111, his second five-wicket haul, to bowl England out for 291 on a turning pitch, recycled from the first Test when it was a batting paradise.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Successful summit
Updated 17 Oct, 2024

Successful summit

Platforms like SCO present an opportunity for states to set aside narrow differences.
Failed tax target
17 Oct, 2024

Failed tax target

THE government’s plan to document retailers for tax purposes through its ‘voluntary’ Tajir Dost Scheme appears...
More questions
17 Oct, 2024

More questions

THE alleged rape of a student at a private college in Lahore has sparked confusion, social media campaigns, ...
Two steps back
Updated 16 Oct, 2024

Two steps back

Instead of treating polio as a stand-alone emergency, it should be incorporated into a broader public health strategy.
Defunding varsities
16 Oct, 2024

Defunding varsities

IF a plan — apparently conjured up by foreign lenders — to defund public varsities goes ahead, tens of thousands...
Protecting children
16 Oct, 2024

Protecting children

THIS country’s children make the news for unfortunate reasons. At the core of their plight is the state’s...