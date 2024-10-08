E-Paper | October 08, 2024

Pakistan to sign agreements worth $2 billion with Saudi Arabia, says PM Shehbaz

Reuters Published October 8, 2024 Updated October 8, 2024 04:05pm

Pakistan is scheduled to sign agreements worth around $2 billion with a visiting Saudi delegation later this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday.

A delegation from Saudi Arabia is expected in the country before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting that the country is hosting from Oct 15-16, he said.

The Saudi delegation, led by Minister for Investment Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, is set to visit Pakistan from Oct 9 to 11.

It is expected to include representatives from both government agencies and the private sector, signalling a broadening of Pakistan-Saudi economic partnerships.

During the federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister listed several positive developments such as China, UAE and Saudi helping the country successfully clinch the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme by providing timely confirmation of necessary financing assurances.

Additionally, he said that the Malaysian prime minister “had a very successful visit” and that a Saudi delegation was about to visit the country.

Regarding PTI clashes with the police in Islamabad during the SCO moot, the prime minister stressed that this was being done to “stay relevant” because the economy was improving.

“This is the same steps being taken again as the IMF programme has been started successfully, inflation has decreased and exports are increasing,” he said, adding that their “homegrown growth programme is being sabotaged”.

In August, it was reported that Pakis­tan had requested Saudi Arabia to increase its lending by about $1.5 billion from its existing $5bn portfolio to help bridge the external financing gap needed for the IMF’s 37-month bailout package.

All three friendly bilateral partners — Saudi Arabia, China and the UAE — had confirmed to the IMF their $12bn loan rollovers to Pakistan.

More to follow

