Security plan approved for upcoming SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: A comprehensive security plan for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit was appr­oved here on Wednesday at a meeting chaired by federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi.

The federal secretary of interior, additional secretaries, chief commissioner, IG and deputy commissioner of Islamabad, deputy commandant of FC, sector commander of Pakistan Rangers, and representatives of security agencies attended the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the interior minister highlighted significance of hosting the SCO summit in the country and said that several heads of states will attend the meeting and it was an honour for the nation.

He said additional personnel from Pakistan Army, Rangers, FC and Punjab police will be deployed to ensure foolproof security for the guests.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2024